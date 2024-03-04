Taylor Swift's Mom Had The Perfect Response To Kanye West's Infamous VMAs Interruption

The moment that Kanye West took the stage during Taylor Swift's VMA acceptance speech in 2009 has gone down in pop culture history as one of the most shocking things that West has ever done. While Swift was accepting the award for Best Video by a Female Artist for her song "You Belong With Me," the Atlanta native drunkenly stormed the stage to counter her win. "I'mma let you finish," West said. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

Though the incident would have a lasting impact on the careers of both musical icons, sparking a hurtful, years-long feud between Swift and West, it also prompted an immediate backlash against West. Swift's parents were reportedly among those to confront the "Mercy" singer after his on-stage stunt, with Andrea Swift having a perfect response to his outburst.

Amber Rose, who was dating West at the time of the incident, recounted the confrontation on her VH1 show "The Amber Rose Show." "One day, Kanye, you'll have a daughter and somebody is going to do that to you,'" recalled Andrea telling him (via the Independent). Despite his subsequent apologies, we're not sure that having two daughters has actually changed West's view on the infamous interruption.