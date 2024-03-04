Taylor Swift's Mom Had The Perfect Response To Kanye West's Infamous VMAs Interruption
The moment that Kanye West took the stage during Taylor Swift's VMA acceptance speech in 2009 has gone down in pop culture history as one of the most shocking things that West has ever done. While Swift was accepting the award for Best Video by a Female Artist for her song "You Belong With Me," the Atlanta native drunkenly stormed the stage to counter her win. "I'mma let you finish," West said. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"
Though the incident would have a lasting impact on the careers of both musical icons, sparking a hurtful, years-long feud between Swift and West, it also prompted an immediate backlash against West. Swift's parents were reportedly among those to confront the "Mercy" singer after his on-stage stunt, with Andrea Swift having a perfect response to his outburst.
Amber Rose, who was dating West at the time of the incident, recounted the confrontation on her VH1 show "The Amber Rose Show." "One day, Kanye, you'll have a daughter and somebody is going to do that to you,'" recalled Andrea telling him (via the Independent). Despite his subsequent apologies, we're not sure that having two daughters has actually changed West's view on the infamous interruption.
Andrea Swift stood up for her daughter
After Kanye West's infamous VMA interruption, the MTV program quickly cut to a pre-recorded segment. Even so, several sources have given their perspective on the immediate fallout that followed the Swift-centered outburst. Amber Rose, who dated West from 2008 to 2010, recounted how contrite the "Stronger" artist appeared when confronted by Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea.
"He was so remorseful. I mean he really felt so bad," she told the Independent. The model's recollection of the events corresponds with the blog post that West shared the night of the VMAs, in which he both apologizes and mentions speaking to Andrea Swift. "I'm sooooo sorry to taylor swift and her fans and her mom," he wrote. "I spoke to her mother right after and she said the same thing my mother would've said" (per Rolling Stones).
While the rap icon didn't specify what this was exactly, we wouldn't be surprised if he's referring to Andrea's words about West's future daughters. The moment was just another example of how much of a champion Mama Swift is for her daughter.
What Kanye West has said in subsequent years
Andrea Swift allegedly remarked that Kanye West would feel the full weight of his VMA wrongs once he has children of his own. However, the musical artist has had some controversial things to say about the incident since having his four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West. If you're unfamiliar, a look at Kardashian and West's full relationship timeline reveals that the two dated from 2012 to 2022, having two sons and two daughters throughout their romance.
Despite the multiple apologies that followed West's on-stage interruption, the controversial figure seemed to maintain that it was the right decision years after the fact. In a 2020 interview with Nick Cannon, West stated that the outburst was prompted by God. "If God didn't want me to run on stage and say, 'Beyoncé had the best video,' he wouldn't have sat me in the front row," he said. "He wouldn't have made it the first award. And [He] wouldn't have made it so ridiculous of an idea 'cause I had never heard of [Taylor Swift] before that night."