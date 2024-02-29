Matchmaker Tells Us Why We Shouldn't Suspect Trouble Between William And Kate

Catherine, Princess of Wales' continued absence from the public eye following her planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, shortly followed by a statement from Prince William, has ignited rumors that there's trouble at Kensington Palace. But other royal fans, like matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, aren't nearly as worried. The List spoke to Trombetti about what she thinks could be causing the royals' odd behavior.

Kate Middleton's recovery window aligns with the palace's original statement, which said the princess would recover from her late January surgery and remain out of the public eye until after the Easter holiday. However, after the palace released William's cryptic reason for skipping a relative's memorial service in late February, some suspected the Windsors might be hiding more from the public than we initially thought.

Trombetti believes William's actions are less about hiding something amiss in the relationship and more about shielding his wife from the public as she recuperates. "I don't think his recent behavior is hiding anything but more protecting Kate's privacy," she told us. "It's been weeks now, and nothing has slipped out about her health condition. He is just trying to protect her."