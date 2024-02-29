Who Was Pippa Middleton's Ex, Thomas Kingston?

Thomas Kingston graduated from Bristol University, having studied economic history, and went on to work for Britain's Foreign Office in the Diplomatic Missions Unit. This involved relocating to Baghdad, where he assisted in a number of aspects related to Britain's ongoing participation in the Iraq War. In Iraq, Kingston was a hostage negotiator who was able to go between Iraq's political, religious, and tribal leaders.

In addition to his work for the Foreign Office, Kingston helped out at St. George's Church, the only Anglican church in Iraq. He worked under Reverend Canon Andrew White, who told the Daily Mail in 2019, "Tom is one of the most remarkable people I have ever worked with and I would have him back at my side tomorrow, if he would come." The priest described his former charge as an "adrenaline junkie" who was able to "see beyond the impossible" with regards to how big they could grow the church. Ultimately, they wound up ministering to a crowd of 6,500 people in Baghdad.

One day in 2004, they entered the church just before a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside. According to Al Jazeera, the blast and a subsequent bombing outside of the nearby St Matthew's Catholic church killed multiple people.