The Most Awkward HGTV Moments That Were Caught On Camera
For years, HGTV has been a one-stop shop for all things home-related. Whether you're looking to upgrade your abode, get some DIY tips, or simply laugh at the cast members as they work through impossible projects, it's easy, entertaining watching that viewers can't get enough of. The network has steadily expanded its repertoire as it's grown, offering a plethora of shows for home aficionados to sink their teeth into. One thing is for sure though — fans may have come for the decor, but they've stayed for the awkward, cringeworthy moments.
After all, who wants to see everything running smoothly all the time? In this genre of TV, it definitely doesn't. Even America's sweethearts Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers, have had awkward moments caught on camera. Let's not forget the tension between Tarek El Moussa and his now ex-wife Christina Hall on "Flip or Flop," or how "House Hunters" brings out the absolute worst in couples. These shows might be all about bringing joy to the homestead, but anyone who has ever renovated or bought a new home knows it's one of the most stressful things to do.
No matter how much paint you put on something, or how big of an offer you put in, tensions can run high and things can go wrong. It might be difficult to navigate, but it sure makes good TV. You know what they say, home is where the heart is.
The Property Brothers find someone sleeping in a room
Drew and Jonathan Scott have been living the high life for years, delighting fans with their good-natured, wholesome approach to renovations. Their show, aptly named "Property Brothers," has been running since 2011 and has only gotten better over time. Though there have been rumors in the past about whether the Property Brothers fake their shows, it hasn't ever impacted their popularity. In fact, back in 2023, it was confirmed that HGTV was taking on two more shows from the Scotts, meaning they've got a real empire on their hands. Considering just how long the brothers have been on the network, it's only natural that they've encountered an awkward moment or two.
Interestingly, one of the most surprising moments came right at the start of their venture in Season 1, when they were showing a couple around a home. The man and woman were following closely behind the brothers when they opened a bedroom door. Much to the couple's astonishment, a man was sprawled out in bed, seemingly out for the count. Thankfully for the slumbering gent, he was face down so the cameras didn't capture his identity. The look on the unsuspecting couple's face was priceless, as the brothers exclaimed, "That's a first!" They quickly closed the door, opting to go to bedroom two instead.
The best TV is often unplanned, so this wasn't exactly a bad thing for the series — though production probably learned a lesson.
Tarek El Moussa gets annoyed with naive new flippers on Flip or Flop
While there are tons of TV personalities who have won the hearts of fans on HGTV, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa has gained a little more attention than most in recent years (and not just because of Tarek's relationship with Heather Rae El Moussa). The reality TV A-lister is known for giving buyers the hard truth when others might not. In a clip from an episode shared by HGTV's YouTube account in 2022, El Moussa can be seen meeting up with a couple who bought a home without actually seeing what was inside it.
The host was visibly surprised that the couple had taken such a risk, but it wasn't until they got inside that he let his true feelings be known. As soon as the trio opened the door, El Moussa grabbed his mask and exclaimed "Oh my god!" The house was in a less-than-desirable state, with garbage, bugs, and bunny poop everywhere. El Moussa found it so disgusting that he began to gag, but that wasn't his only issue with the buyers. They ignored his advice to hire a manager for the project, and when multiple mistakes were made, El Moussa and the couple butted heads.
There are a few moments in this episode where the buyers push back against doing what El Moussa feels is best, but he has the last laugh when they end up having to list the property at a much lower price than they originally hoped.
Bickering couple can't stop fighting on House Hunters
@househunters
Sounds like a pretty friendly divorce though #HGTV #HouseHunters #HouseHunting #realestate #divorce
Can you imagine house hunting with your soon-to-be ex-spouse? It's definitely not something that most couples going through a divorce would do, but we're sure glad that this couple decided to hop onto "House Hunters" and give us one of the most awkward property searches ever. In a clip shared to TikTok, a homebuyer named Ryan explained that he chose his ex-wife as an agent, but was aware that it might be "a little awkward." Throughout their time together, the pair kept bickering, with Leanne even making a joke about pushing her ex off of the top of a building after she gets her commission that Ryan hesitantly laughs off.
What's more, Ryan poked fun at the coffin Leanne recently purchased to use as a bookshelf, telling production that it says a lot about her personality — ouch. It doesn't end there, with Ryan expressing gratitude that he wouldn't have to share a bathroom with Leanne anymore or worry about her makeup taking over a lot of the space, while Leanne called him a backseat driver in another shot.
The jabs at each other took center stage, with the properties just acting as a background for this war of words. One thing is for sure, Leanne wouldn't have to worry about her ex's "107 board games" anymore, and he wouldn't have to worry about her complaining. Something tells us Ryan should've just hired a different realtor.
Christina Hall walks out when Tarek El Moussa keeps shutting down her ideas on Flip or Flop
When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall got divorced, fans didn't know what was going to happen to their show, "Flip or Flop." Thankfully, the exes managed to carry on as business partners, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. In one 2021 episode, the pair butted heads over multiple things when renovating a home, with El Moussa dismissing most of Hall's design ideas. For example, when she suggested pillaring the fireplace to give it a classic look, her former husband shot her down, exclaiming "Who said we wanted classic?!" Tensions were obviously running high between them, even though it wasn't the first time Hall and El Moussa didn't get along in front of the HGTV cameras.
Talking to the camera, Hall admitted, "I'm super frustrated, I need to cool down before I snap." Unfortunately, that energy passed over to another stage of the project when they were discussing the front door. Once again, El Moussa disagrees with Hall's ideas. Hall then tells El Moussa to do whatever he wants as she storms away from filming. The camera crew likely got more than they bargained for when shooting that section, but at least it showed an element of realness. No one expects exes to work seamlessly together.
Later in the episode, Hall asked El Moussa why he was shutting her down on every idea, but he maintained that they just weren't agreeing — and that it had nothing to do with the fact she had a boyfriend.
Hairspray keeps this couple apart on House Hunters
@househunters
Sounds like a pretty friendly divorce though #HGTV #HouseHunters #HouseHunting #realestate #divorce
When a couple decides to appear on "House Hunters" they have to accept that their relationship dynamic will be put out there for everyone to see. It's just part and parcel of the gig, and hopefully, at the end of it, they'll find the house they want and move on with their lives. Of course, some couples end up being a little more infamous than others, like this husband and wife from an episode shared to the "House Hunters" TikTok page. While some people may want a big yard or a grand dining room, this man wanted one simple thing: to not be suffocated and irritated by his wife's excessive hairspray use.
In one shot, he complained about being able to taste the hairspray to his wife as she rolls her eyes in annoyance. It was obviously a big bone of contention between them as the husband mentions it several times when they're looking at different houses. Everyone has bugbears with their partners, but usually they aren't called out on a TV show watched by thousands of people across the world.
Whatever happened to having a sit-down conversation behind closed doors? Regardless, the tension between them made for an interesting watch. Hopefully, they found a salon-grade air purifier for the bathroom.