The Most Awkward HGTV Moments That Were Caught On Camera

For years, HGTV has been a one-stop shop for all things home-related. Whether you're looking to upgrade your abode, get some DIY tips, or simply laugh at the cast members as they work through impossible projects, it's easy, entertaining watching that viewers can't get enough of. The network has steadily expanded its repertoire as it's grown, offering a plethora of shows for home aficionados to sink their teeth into. One thing is for sure though — fans may have come for the decor, but they've stayed for the awkward, cringeworthy moments.

After all, who wants to see everything running smoothly all the time? In this genre of TV, it definitely doesn't. Even America's sweethearts Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers, have had awkward moments caught on camera. Let's not forget the tension between Tarek El Moussa and his now ex-wife Christina Hall on "Flip or Flop," or how "House Hunters" brings out the absolute worst in couples. These shows might be all about bringing joy to the homestead, but anyone who has ever renovated or bought a new home knows it's one of the most stressful things to do.

No matter how much paint you put on something, or how big of an offer you put in, tensions can run high and things can go wrong. It might be difficult to navigate, but it sure makes good TV. You know what they say, home is where the heart is.