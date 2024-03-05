How The Royal Family's Health Crises Have Benefitted Prince Andrew

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse.

The royal family has gone through a number of stressful events in the past few years, with the most recent being the health issues being faced by two of its senior members, King Charles III (who has been diagnosed with cancer) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (who has taken a break from the public eye after abdominal surgery). This news has overshadowed the drama that's long surrounded Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and he seems to be enjoying a return (at least in some respects) to his previous position of respect as a member of the royal family.

Most recently, Prince Andrew was seen smiling on February 27 as he left the memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece, King Charles III's second cousin and godfather to William, Prince of Wales. He was there with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and others in the royal family, including their daughter Princess Beatrice. King Charles was not in attendance as he has foregone public outings since his cancer diagnosis in early February. Prince William, who had planned to attend, had to cancel at the last minute for what has been reported as a "personal matter," via CNN. We don't have any confirmation that Prince William dropped out of the memorial service because of any issue with Kate's health or his father's, but his absence, which left the focus to shift to Prince Andrew, was noted.