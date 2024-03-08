Body Language Expert Tells Us How The Trump Children Feel About Each Other

Where there is money, family feuds follow. This is practically a rule for the American upper crust, whose players have landed in the papers time and time again for their infamous financial disputes. The Hiltons made a tabloid splash when heiress Francesca Hilton sued her father's estate for leaving her $100,000 after his death in 1979 — an inadmissibly low number, in her eyes (via Forbes). The Gore family had their own crisis in 2003 when one of their heiresses adopted her ex-husband in a failed attempt to get her hands on a larger portion of the family fortune. And who could forget that Bernie Madoff was only arrested after his two sons called the police on their crooked father in 2008?

Given the tension that seems to rock many of America's richest families, one has to wonder how well Donald Trump's children actually get along. When it comes to public appearances, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump all seem ready to smile for the camera. However, that doesn't mean tension isn't boiling behind the scenes.

To gain insight into this matter, we spoke to body language expert and celebrity love advisor, Nicole Moore. In her professional opinion, some of the Trump family ties are certainly stronger than others.