Jill Biden Takes A Page Out Of Kate Middleton's Playbook At SOTU 2024
Despite the celebrity norm of shunning multiple wears of the same outfit, Kate Middleton is known for repeating gorgeous royal looks. Now, following the State of the Union on March 8, 2024, it's clear that Jill Biden is also a fan of sustainable fashion. The FLOTUS has repeated outfits in the past, but doing so at such an important event is a strong stance against fast fashion. After all, the State of the Union is an annual message from the president to the congress and is heavily televised.
Jill showed up at the SOTU wearing the same sage green Ralph Lauren skirt suit she wore to an official engagement in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in February 2024. Like Kate often does, the First Lady tweaked her outfit to give it a different and unique look. For her Wisconsin visit, she accessorized with a double strand of pearls and styled her hair with a center part beautifully framing her face. However, for the SOTU, Jill pinned her hair back into a side part and finished with subtle and classy jewelry.
Jill Biden refused to answer questions about her fashion choices
Unlike many female leaders before her, Jill Biden has placed very little importance on making fashion statements. Apart from instructing her team to refuse fashion-related questions in 2021, Jill has ignored the internet's division over her fashion statements and visited recycling plants and eco-friendly businesses. She even re-wore an outfit during an official outing with Kate Middleton to Connor Downs Academy in Cornwall, England in 2021. Jill chose the same simple pink blazer she'd worn during an earlier visit to the Sauk Valley Community College in Illinois. For both appearances, she donned a knee-length dress, a double strand of pearls, and similar hairstyles.
On a separate occasion in Cornwall that same year with President Joe Biden, Jill repeated the gorgeous red Brandon Maxwell dress she'd worn during the Memorial Day service one month prior. While she kept her accessories simple for Memorial Day, she updated the look with a classy necklace and red high heels during her visit to England. Without making large statements or grand gestures, Jill has created a legacy focusing on what she's achieved more than what she wore.