Jill Biden Takes A Page Out Of Kate Middleton's Playbook At SOTU 2024

Despite the celebrity norm of shunning multiple wears of the same outfit, Kate Middleton is known for repeating gorgeous royal looks. Now, following the State of the Union on March 8, 2024, it's clear that Jill Biden is also a fan of sustainable fashion. The FLOTUS has repeated outfits in the past, but doing so at such an important event is a strong stance against fast fashion. After all, the State of the Union is an annual message from the president to the congress and is heavily televised.

Jill showed up at the SOTU wearing the same sage green Ralph Lauren skirt suit she wore to an official engagement in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in February 2024. Like Kate often does, the First Lady tweaked her outfit to give it a different and unique look. For her Wisconsin visit, she accessorized with a double strand of pearls and styled her hair with a center part beautifully framing her face. However, for the SOTU, Jill pinned her hair back into a side part and finished with subtle and classy jewelry.