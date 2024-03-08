Melania Trump Makes Rare Statement To Celebrate International Women's Day
Former first lady Melania Trump has lived outside the spotlight since her family left the White House in January 2021 following Donald Trump's presidential election loss to President Joe Biden. However, her absence from public view has been even more evident since Trump announced his plans to run for another presidential term in November 2022, as Melania has not joined her husband on the campaign trail as of early March 2024. Trump even excluded his wife from an April 2023 thank-you speech to his family for their support following his arraignment related to paying hush money during his 2016 campaign. This has led many to question the status of the Trump's relationship. However, despite being missing from the public eye in recent months, Melania surprisingly re-emerged on International Women's Day to make a statement.
The former Playboy model tweeted from her profile on March 8, 2024, her first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, following a lengthy illness. That January 21, 2024, tweet was a photo of Knavs with a message thanking her supporters for their well-wishes during her time of grief. In contrast, Melania's latest tweet in nearly two months is much more upbeat, spreading a positive message for women worldwide.
Melania showed love to women who have overcome obstacles
Melania herself knows about overcoming hardship, having grown up in Sevnica, Slovenia, under a communist regime. As a teenager, she would begin her modeling career in Milan before heading to the United States. Melania used the message to acknowledge women of similar backgrounds who have also beat the odds.
"On #InternationalWomensDay we celebrate extraordinary women & girls who defy expectations, shatter barriers, uphold distinction & leave a lasting impact. I applaud those who exhibit courage, stand firm in their beliefs, & strive for excellence. Let us remember that true greatness lies in embracing our unique selves & staying true to our values," Melania's tweet read, which also included an image of pink flowers. Melania also shared the same post on her Instagram profile, which attracted over 15,000 likes.
What the "Be Best" founder has been up outside of her Women's Day message remains unknown. However, much of her absence from various Donald Trump events was likely linked to her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs. Having been just a few months since her death, it's not likely supporters will see or hear much of Melania again as the election inches closer, especially with signs pointing to her and Donald Trump being on the rocks.