Melania Trump Makes Rare Statement To Celebrate International Women's Day

Former first lady Melania Trump has lived outside the spotlight since her family left the White House in January 2021 following Donald Trump's presidential election loss to President Joe Biden. However, her absence from public view has been even more evident since Trump announced his plans to run for another presidential term in November 2022, as Melania has not joined her husband on the campaign trail as of early March 2024. Trump even excluded his wife from an April 2023 thank-you speech to his family for their support following his arraignment related to paying hush money during his 2016 campaign. This has led many to question the status of the Trump's relationship. However, despite being missing from the public eye in recent months, Melania surprisingly re-emerged on International Women's Day to make a statement.

The former Playboy model tweeted from her profile on March 8, 2024, her first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, following a lengthy illness. That January 21, 2024, tweet was a photo of Knavs with a message thanking her supporters for their well-wishes during her time of grief. In contrast, Melania's latest tweet in nearly two months is much more upbeat, spreading a positive message for women worldwide.