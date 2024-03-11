Rampant Kate Middleton Rumors Have Royal Fans Missing Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II may have died nearly 18 months ago, but her loss is still being felt today — most notably in the contrast of how things seem to be going in the royal family now as compared to how they were going when Queen Elizabeth was still alive. It seems to be centered, at the moment, around the rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales, since it was announced by Kensington Palace that she would be out of the public eye for weeks as she recovered from abdominal surgery.

Some think that the details about Kate's surgery just don't add up, and things seem to have gotten worse when Kate released a photo of herself with her three kids for Mother's Day in the UK. Conspiracies around Kate's condition exploded when the Mother's Day photo got called out by a number of major news agencies for having been edited. Kate then confessed to editing her Mother's Day portrait.

In the wake of all the drama, some people are posting online about missing Queen Elizabeth and pointing out how things were different when she was the head of the family. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "You assume the Palace is competent, but everything we've seen since Queen Elizabeth II died is that they're not."