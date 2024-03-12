Tragic Details About The Price Is Right's Drew Carey

This article contains references to suicide.

Without a doubt, Drew Carey is one of television's most beloved personalities. Starting out as a stand-up comedian, he went on to create and star in the wildly popular sitcom, "The Drew Carey Show," which was loosely based on his own life. The show ran from 1995 to 2004 and featured Carey as a lovable everyman working in the HR department of the fictional Winfred-Lauder store, boasting Carey's classic deadpan wit and hilarious hijinks.

Carey was in the Marine Corps Reserves, which is where he developed his instantly recognizable look: Black glasses that were actually army-issued and a military-style crew cut. This helped him stand out from others on TV. From 1998 to 2007, he hosted the American remake of the hit British improv show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" Also in 2007, Carey took over the hosting duties of the seminal American daytime game show, "The Price is Right."

In a 2017 interview with Gold Derby, he confirmed that the show's legendary host, Bob Barker, had passed on the baton to him. Barker gave some touching advice to Carey by recommending, "Don't try to copy me, just make it your own show." Carey knew that was the best approach, and is still hosting at the time of writing. However, the seemingly happy-go-lucky star has had some personal issues though he ultimately prevailed over all of them.