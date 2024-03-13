The Ups And Downs Of Dorinda Medley And Ramona Singer's Friendship Over The Years

The "Real Housewives" franchise is famous for frenemies. From Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's family feud to Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump's drama, we've certainly seen some shake ups and makeups over the years. And that's no different in the big apple, as Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer of "Real Housewives of New York City" fame have had quite a rocky relationship too. The two were actually pretty good friends for quite a while on the show (minus a few blips here and there), but all that seemed to change during Season 12 in 2020.

As fans of the Bravo series will likely remember, Medley actually ended up throwing Singer out of her apartment during the episode "If You Can't Take the Heat, Get Out of the Russian Bath House." Things escalated as they discussed how they communicate, which resulted in Medley making the now notorious "schadenfreude" comment and accusing her co-star of getting pleasure from other people's downfalls. There were also allegations on Singer's side that Medley didn't support her or other women — which resulted in a serious blow-up. Singer did eventually head back inside and they made up, but it seemed like that was the start of some rough times for these frenemies. After that, Medley told Us Weekly in May 2020 that she wasn't happy with how Singer treated her, admitting, "I felt like Ramona was a little insensitive to me for what I was going through this year."