The Ups And Downs Of Dorinda Medley And Ramona Singer's Friendship Over The Years
The "Real Housewives" franchise is famous for frenemies. From Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's family feud to Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump's drama, we've certainly seen some shake ups and makeups over the years. And that's no different in the big apple, as Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer of "Real Housewives of New York City" fame have had quite a rocky relationship too. The two were actually pretty good friends for quite a while on the show (minus a few blips here and there), but all that seemed to change during Season 12 in 2020.
As fans of the Bravo series will likely remember, Medley actually ended up throwing Singer out of her apartment during the episode "If You Can't Take the Heat, Get Out of the Russian Bath House." Things escalated as they discussed how they communicate, which resulted in Medley making the now notorious "schadenfreude" comment and accusing her co-star of getting pleasure from other people's downfalls. There were also allegations on Singer's side that Medley didn't support her or other women — which resulted in a serious blow-up. Singer did eventually head back inside and they made up, but it seemed like that was the start of some rough times for these frenemies. After that, Medley told Us Weekly in May 2020 that she wasn't happy with how Singer treated her, admitting, "I felt like Ramona was a little insensitive to me for what I was going through this year."
Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer didn't speak for a while
After that drama, things didn't exactly pick up. Ramona actually unfollowed Dorinda on Instagram after Medley's contract wasn't renewed for "Real Housewives of New York City" Season 13, and Singer wasn't exactly all too bothered she wouldn't be filming with her former friend anymore. "I don't really have a relationship with her right now," she told ET in April 2021. But she did have some nice things to say, at least. "I respect her as a person in a lot of ways and I only wish the best for her," she said.
Then, while appearing on the now defunct "The Wendy Williams Show" in November 2021, Medley confirmed that she still wasn't in a good place with Singer. "We're not good right now," she said (via Heavy). "We've had a very long friendship and you know, but listen time heals, I'm open to ... I keep it moving in my life. You know, and I tend not to say anything and just let things settle and who knows."
Fast-forward to October 2022 though, the same time Medley's "RHONY" gig was put on pause, and it seemed like this friendship was back on the mend. Speaking at BravoCon, Medley revealed that she'd actually reestablished contact with her former friend, and that made for a big friendship up to follow a sad friendship down.
But a reconciliation was officially on the cards
By the time 2023 rolled around, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer were actually back on TV together. The two appeared on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy," where (shocker!) they actually got along for most of the season. The vacation series was filmed in June 2023, but, by November 2023, there was potentially another fly in the ointment of this friendship.
Things took a turn after a Vanity Fair article suggested Singer had used a racial slur when speaking about a Black crew member, something Singer denied. As for Medley though, she claimed to Us Weekly that she hadn't spoken to Singer amid the scandal, but she noted, "It's sad, it's disappointing." But if you think there's another feud here, not so fast. The following month, December 2023, Medley opened up about her sometimes co-star to Us Weekly and seemingly only had nice things to say about her. "She's happy. [Her daughter] Avery [Singer]'s happy. Things that are important to her [are] working out," she said. "She's found her place and it's what we all want."
Singer then went on to share a snap to Instagram in January of herself with Medley and Luann de Lesseps in matching pink dresses, suggesting this friendship made it through the Holidays. So it seems like these two are officially friends again. But, remember, this is "Real Housewives" after all ... and anything can change at any moment.