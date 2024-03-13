Lawyer Tells Us One Strong Defense Harry Could Use In Visa Case

When Harry, Duke of Sussex, published his scandalous, tell-all memoir "Spare," he likely already had a feeling the book might kick him out of his family's good graces. Getting kicked out of a whole country, on the other hand? Well, that consequence might've been a bit more unexpected. Nevertheless, it seems that Prince Harry's wild past might call his U.S. visa into question if the Heritage Foundation gets its way.

Harry admitted to partaking in illegal drugs, including marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and cocaine, in his memoir. The Heritage Foundation is currently in a legal battle with the Department of Homeland Security to publicize Harry's visa status and paperwork. If Harry were to have denied using drugs in his visa application despite admitting to it in "Spare," the Heritage Foundation argues that Harry's visa status should be revoked.

The List spoke exclusively with Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, to put Harry's potential legal troubles — and the doctor's note he could use as a strong defense — into layman's terms.