Tragic Details About General Hospital's Robyn Bernard

Note: The following article discusses addiction issues and mental health issues.

Fans were shocked at the death of former "General Hospital" star Robyn Bernard. The actor, who played the troubled Terry Brock on the soap opera from 1984 to 1990, was 64 years old when she was found dead in a San Jacinto, California field on March 12, 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's press release. According to TMZ, a phone tip alerted police to Bernard's body, which was identified via fingerprints, but her cause of death has yet to be determined as of this writing.

Crystal Bernard, her sister and former "Wings" star, appeared on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 1992 and spoke about Robyn's professional aspirations. "I have an older sister that was on 'General Hospital' for several years. She played Terry Brock, and now she's pursuing her music career in country music," she said. However, Robyn's career stalled, and her last acting gig was in 2002's "Voices from the High School." She seemed to have kept the details of her life private after that.

The Daily Mail reported on March 15 that for the last year of her life, Bernard was experiencing homelessness, and the field behind a 7/11 where she was found was a common meeting place for others also without homes. The article further alleged that Bernard had addiction issues with alcohol and meth, as well as mental health concerns, so in her later years, she sadly lived a hard life.