Rose Hanbury's Legal Move On Colbert Proves She Won't Take Affair Rumors Lying Down

Rose Hanbury is making her feelings about the resurgence of those Prince William affair rumors very clear. You know, the cheating rumors that even had some social media users dubbing her "Camilla 2.0." online. Hanbury, also known by her title the Marchioness Rose Cholmondeley, had previously stayed quite about the chatter, but spoke out about the speculation via her lawyers on March 16, 2024. That's when Hanbury's team told Business Insider, "The rumors are completely false." Now, Hanbury is making her thoughts on the whole thing very clear via her legal team once again, and this time she's taking aim at none other than Stephen Colbert.

As late night fans may already know, Colbert addressed all the royal gossip on the March 12, 2024, episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Marking one of the first times a mainstream show had really drawn attention to the rumors, Colbert made a point of sipping on tea as he told viewers, "I think we all know who the alleged other woman is." He then addressed Hanbury as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and drew attention to all the tabloid reports about the since denied affair, which first hit the headlines as far back as 2019.

But Hanbury wasn't about to take Colbert's suggestion that she once got too close with Prince William lying down. InTouch has confirmed that Hanbury's team have fired back at the late night host and comedian with a legal notice.