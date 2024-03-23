Royal Fans Brutally Criticize The Palace Following Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton's shocking and devastating cancer announcement has royal fans pretty displeased with the Kensington Palace. Considering that chemotherapy treatments are a valid reason for secrecy and absences, royal enthusiasts are furious that the palace let Kate take the fall for the Photoshop mishap that occurred on Mother's Day in the U.K. On March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate, who'd been out of the public eye since the end of January after undergoing abdominal surgery, and her three children to celebrate the occasion. However, it didn't take long for royal fans and critics alike to spot that the image had been edited, leading to heavy backlash and increased speculation about what was really going on. The next day, the same account admitted to editing the image, issued an apology, and signed off with a "C," presumably for Catherine. However, rather than quashing the controversy, this only led to increased scrutiny.

Kate's admission to editing the suspicious portrait was seen as "inexcusable" by many fans on X, formerly Twitter, and led to a lot of anti-Princess of Wales campaigns, which is why royal fans are upset. "Kate Middleton just revealed she has cancer and is undergoing chemo, which makes the palace blaming the photo editing on her even weirder," one X user tweeted. Another user questioned the rationale behind their strategy: "Serious Question — why didn't they just say that 'Kate Middleton has cancer' rather than supplying the public with obviously fake videos & pictures?" Understandably, royal fans don't believe the Kensington Palace is the only villain in this story.