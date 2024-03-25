Mike Tyson Thinks There's One Thing About Barron Trump Even More Significant Than His Height

Barron Trump is said to be an impressive 6 feet, 7 inches tall — a detail that Donald Trump has frequently mentioned during interviews and public speaking engagements. Due to his stature, Donald encouraged his son to pursue basketball. However, Barron didn't let his height determine his sport of choice, and opted to play soccer instead.

Now that Barron's 18 years old, a pediatric anesthesiologist told The List that he's probably done growing. While Barron's towering physique stature might be one of the most obvious traits, according to Mike Tyson, Donald's son has a more noteworthy attribute. Tyson and Donald have a relationship that stretches back to the 1980s, and Tyson's had the opportunity to hang out with the former president, Melania Trump, and Barron. After a May 2023 visit, the retired pro boxer revealed that Barron had made quite an impression while they chatted. "He's so smart," Tyson enthused to "PBD Podcast." "This guy is on top of his game intellectually."

Tyson isn't the only person in the Donald's circle to comment on Barron's intelligence. "[H]e's just a great kid," former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham explained to the Daily Mail. "[V]ery kind and humble and empathetic and smart." Since he was a young child, Barron has demonstrated a proclivity for languages. He became fluent in Slovenian by practicing with his maternal grandmother and aunt. And languages aren't the only area in which Barron reportedly excels, either.