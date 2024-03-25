Inside Mike Tindall's Relationship With Prince William's Kids

It's easy to think of the British royal family as an institution above all else. After all, its members are famous for prioritizing image and duty over family ties. King Charles III and Prince Harry have had a years-long feud, for example, ultimately breaking off all contact due to Harry's lack of commitment to the crown. Elsewhere, rumor has it that Queen Camilla has spread negative stories about Prince William in a desperate attempt to improve her own dodgy reputation. While these stories are certainly compelling, it is important to remember that the Windsors are a family.

And, much like any other family, certain members are closer than others. Interestingly, one of the strongest relationships in the royal fold reportedly exists between William and Mike Tindall. As the husband of Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, the rugby star plays a fairly minor role in terms of duties. However, when it comes to his dedication to William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Mike appears to be the hands-down choice for uncle of the year.