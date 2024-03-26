The Stunning Transformation Of Candice Crawford Romo
Candice Crawford Romo is a former journalist and beauty pageant contestant who comes from a sports loving family. She even has a celebrity sibling. While she is perhaps best known as the wife of former NFL star and current CBS sports commentator Tony Romo, Crawford Romo is a bit of a celebrity in her own right. Well before she even met famous husband Romo, she regularly appeared on television for high-profile football events and coverage and in beauty contests. Ironically, however, the Crawford Romo family were also reportedly Dallas Cowboys fans long before they met, too.
Both had also retired from earlier careers when they had first met. Crawford Romo now stays busy as a full time mother, and Romo is now a football commentator for CBS. Arguably, Crawford Romo helps keep the family together. From beauty queen and television reporter to sports enthusiast and busy mama, she wears a lot of hats these days and has also had quite the career outside of her family life.
Candice Crawford was born in Texas to a sports loving family
Candice Crawford was born in December 1986 in Lubbock, Texas, a city located in the northwestern part of the state. Her family moved near Dallas, which is where she grew up. According to Crawford's official biography on All American Speakers, her mother, Dana Crawford, was a schoolteacher, and her father, Chris Crawford, was a dermatologist. Crawford also has one sibling, Chace Crawford, an actor who is her older brother and is perhaps best known as a cast member on the former CW drama "Gossip Girl."
According to the Mirror, Crawford went to high school at the Trinity Christian Academy, which is located in Addison, a town north of the Dallas metropolitan area. She graduated in 2005 before attending college. The Crawfords were also sports enthusiasts, following and supporting Dallas area teams like the Cowboys. Her brother also played high school football.
In 2008, Candice Crawford won Miss Missouri
Candice Crawford became nationally known in 2008, when she competed in two major beauty pageants. The first was the Miss Missouri pageant, which she won. After this, Crawford represented Missouri in the 57th annual Miss USA pageant, which took place in Las Vegas in April 2008. According to CBS News, Crystle Stewart, who was Miss Texas, ended up claiming the first place title. While Crawford ultimately didn't win Miss USA, she still performed well. In fact, she ended up a top 10 semifinalist, placing sixth overall.
However, this also wasn't Crawford's first time in the pageantry world. She previously competed in the Miss Texas Teen pageant twice while she was in high school, both in 2003 and 2005 (and both of which she won). It's also important to keep in mind that Crawford was a University of Missouri student when she competed in the Miss Missouri and Miss USA pageants, both of which are time-consuming. In fact, participants in the latter competition reportedly spent three weeks in Las Vegas preparing for the big event, according to Columbia Daily Tribune.
She graduated with a journalism degree and began working full time in 2009
Crawford attended the University of Missouri, graduating in 2009. During this time, she also was a summer intern for the Dallas Cowboys and worked as a sports reporter and anchor for KOMU-TV. On top of this, Crawford worked on a CBS show called "The Blitz," where she reported news about the Dallas Cowboys.
After graduating from the University of Missouri and competing in both the Miss Missouri and Miss USA pageants in 2008, Crawford started a full-time career in broadcast journalism. She worked for KDAF-TV, also nicknamed CW33, where she reported on local high school sports games. According to Adweek, Crawford even had the opportunity to interview Tony Romo on Christmas Day in 2010.
While her official biography for KDAF-TV is no longer available, an ESPN article published in 2010 reported that Crawford described having an affinity for all things sports, but especially running, basketball, and the Dallas Cowboys. Also, aside from sports coverage, Crawford co-hosted a lifestyle segment on the network called "The RC Project."
Candice Crawford started dating quarterback Tony Romo in 2009
When Candice Crawford was in her early 20s, she had several defining moments in both her professional life and her personal life. One of these key events was when she met Tony Romo in 2009. According to The U.S. Sun, Romo was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys at the time, while Crawford's internship with KTVT came with the special assignment of covering his team. They soon started dating.
Before this, Romo dated other high-profile celebrities, including Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood. In fact, as People reported in 2010, Romo and Simpson called it quits right before Romo and Crawford began dating.
Nevertheless, Romo and Crawford hit it off and they became more serious. The pair's relationship rapidly evolved, and the two got engaged in December 2010 on Crawford's 24th birthday. According to ESPN, the proposal took place during a celebratory dinner with Candice and her family at Dallas restaurant Five Sixty.
Candice Crawford married Tony Romo in 2011
In 2011, Candice Crawford officially became part of the Romo family. Given the quick evolution of their relationship, it appeared Crawford and Romo were both smitten. And after several relationship ups and downs for Romo, the marriage was also a sign that Romo had finally found his perfect match.
The actual ceremony took place in May 2011, just six months after Romo proposed to Crawford. Fans of both Romo and Crawford were understandably excited about the nuptials, as were people who lived in the Dallas area. Even The Dallas Morning News declared the event "Dallas-Fort Worth's Wedding of the Year." Six hundred guests attended the event at Lee Park, with their wedding planner Todd Fiscus telling NBC DFW, "They wanted to be in Dallas and they wanted to be in a natural setting. And when you have 600, you're kind of limited. This is pretty much the biggest natural setting in Dallas."
Aside from family and friends, the guests also included legendary NFL players, such as Troy Aikman. Also, perhaps as a nod to the newlyweds' love of sports, the reception offered a lot of the kind of food you would find at any sports party, such as pizza and ribs. "It was perfect!" a source told People shortly after the wedding. "From the ceremony in beautiful white, to a vibrant after-party and great music selected by Tony himself."
Candice Crawford Romo welcomed her first child in 2012
Less than a year after their high-profile wedding, Candice Crawford Romo and Tony Romo welcomed their first child. Their son, Hawkins, was born in April 2012. "Hawkins Crawford Romo is now a part of the Dallas Cowboys family," Cowboys spokesperson Rich Dalrymple said in an official team statement (via Entertainment Weekly). "He came into this world on 4/9/12 at 5:30 p.m., 8 lbs. and 8 oz. All is well with mom." According to Us Weekly, Candice, then 25, was surrounded by family to help welcome Hawkins into the world, and some said the baby looked a lot like Tony. Hawkins has since been introduced to sports with an obvious family focus on football..
"If it's possible to bring you and your wife closer together, something like this really does," Tony told People of the addition of Hawkins to their family. "It strengthens your family values and your family and the love you have, which is already really strong. It's been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored." Candice's brother, Chace Crawford, also had some positive words to say about his new nephew and of his brother-in-law, Tony. "He's over-the-moon excited about it," Crawford told Us Weekly in April 2012. "He's just such a wonderful person ... he was born ready to have a family, you know what I mean? So it makes perfect sense."
Candice Crawford Romo gave birth to her second child in 2014
Nearly two years after Candice Crawford Romo and Tony Romo welcomed baby Hawkins Romo into their family, they had their second child. Baby Rivers Romo was born on March 18, 2014. According to USA Today, there's rumors that Rivers was named after Rivers Cuomo, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Weezer, though this wasn't confirmed.
Rivers and his older brother Hawkins have taken an interest in football like their father, Tony. In fact, Tony's debut Instagram video in 2017 showed the brothers playing catch and Tony's attempts to comfort young Rivers, who was visibly distraught during an incompletion. More recently, Rivers was seen with his father at a Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game in December 2023, where Rivers had a chance to talk with the legendary Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
However, despite their sons' interest in football, Candice and Tony seemed to have drawn the line on tackle football, taking safety into consideration. "I don't think I'll ever discourage them from doing anything. Like, to me, it goes back to what you said, 'If you really like this, go play it,'" Tony told the Fort-Worth Star Telegram in 2019. "What I won't allow them, from my dad perspective, if everything's the same as it is 10 years from now ... they won't play tackle football until eighth grade. That'll be the first time we'll let them."
Candice Crawford Romo became an entrepreneur in 2016
While her primary focus was journalism during her studies at the University of Missouri, Candice Crawford Romo also studied business. The skills and knowledge she picked up likely came in handy when she helped launch a lifestyle company in 2016.Crawford Romo co-launched Hawk + Sloane with her best friend, Hollie. The parent-focused essential oil company sold natural products geared toward young families.
"Hollie and I came up with the idea by natural parenting," she told People in a 2017 interview. "Just like on any day, we find ourselves coming up with creative ideas to help and teach our kiddos, whether at home, in school, at bedtime, in sports, etc." One example is the company's "Sleepy Spray," which contains lavender and chamomile. Both herbs are known to help induce relaxation and sleepiness. "What better way then [sic] to have fun with it while also staying practical?" she told People. "And in the end, we are having a blast conquering parenthood one spray at a time!" However, the status of the company seems up in the air. The products are no longer available through the brand's website or through Amazon.
In 2017, Candice Crawford Romo officially became a boy mom
Candice Crawford Romo and husband Tony Romo continued to expand their family in 2017. The couple now have three sons together, all of whom are a couple of years apart from one another. Candice gave birth to her firstborn son, Hawkins, in 2012, and her second son, Rivers, nearly two years later in 2014.
Their third child, Jones, was born in August 2017, making Candice an official "boy mom," a title she relishes. During her pregnancy, she described how her older sons reacted positively to the new addition to their family, telling People, "The older boys are so excited. They were even more thrilled to find out they were getting a little brother. ... The best part about being a boy mom is that they keep me active! Whether it's sword fighting or playing basketball, we are constantly on the go. My favorite time of day is bedtime when we slow down and read stories, snuggle, and talk."
And from the very beginning, Tony praised his wife's parenting skills. "If you get a great wife who understands the demands of someone in athletics, I think that's important," As Tony told People not long after Hawkins was born, "I was lucky enough to find someone like that. She's a great mom and a great wife. It's been fun just hanging out with her and my son. It's been exciting."
She starred in a Super Bowl commercial in 2021
In 2021, Candice Crawford Romo made it back to television. Unlike in her sports reporter past, however, Crawford Romo was on TV in a different capacity, starring in a Super Bowl LV commercial. The highly anticipated ad, which ran during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, was an informercial parody for Skechers line of shoes called Max Cushioning.
What arguably made the appearance even better was the fact Crawford Romo got to co-star with her hubby, Tony Romo. The two played off each other well in the informercial-style commercial, finishing each other's sentences and dramatically talking about how comfortable the shoes were while large text appeared on-screen. "We do things to the max at home in Texas, Skechers does comfort to the max with Max Cushioning, and we brought it all together in true Romo style," Tony said in a press release after the Super Bowl, as reported by Hollywood Life. Candice even went on to share a reel of bloopers on her Instagram page, which were taken during filming for the commercial.
Today, Candice Crawford Romo lives in Dallas with her family
Candice Crawford Romo still lives in the Dallas area with her husband and children. She is focused on raising her three young boys, which she occasionally posts about on her Instagram account. Naturally, as both a basketball fan and Dallas resident, Crawford Romo is also known to support the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and attends their home games quite often.
Fans of the former beauty queen and journalist will also likely wait to see whether Crawford Romo will return to TV after her popular Skechers commercial with her husband Tony Romo. Still, despite her broadcast journalism kicking off while she was in college, Crawford Romo's life focus soon changed when she met her future husband. It's unclear whether Crawford Romo might go back to her journalism roots at some point in the future when her family life has settled down.