The Stunning Transformation Of Candice Crawford Romo

Candice Crawford Romo is a former journalist and beauty pageant contestant who comes from a sports loving family. She even has a celebrity sibling. While she is perhaps best known as the wife of former NFL star and current CBS sports commentator Tony Romo, Crawford Romo is a bit of a celebrity in her own right. Well before she even met famous husband Romo, she regularly appeared on television for high-profile football events and coverage and in beauty contests. Ironically, however, the Crawford Romo family were also reportedly Dallas Cowboys fans long before they met, too.

Both had also retired from earlier careers when they had first met. Crawford Romo now stays busy as a full time mother, and Romo is now a football commentator for CBS. Arguably, Crawford Romo helps keep the family together. From beauty queen and television reporter to sports enthusiast and busy mama, she wears a lot of hats these days and has also had quite the career outside of her family life.