Celebrities Who Have Ancestry Connections With Queen Camilla

For centuries, folks have pondered the age-old quandary: "Where did I come from?" While there are numerous ways to tackle this question, many of us turn to genealogy — the study of family histories — to learn about our ancestors. Genealogy uses oral history and written records to identify your forebears and uncover details about their lives. It's a powerful way to connect with the past and see your ancestors reflected in who you are today.

When it comes to genealogy, the British royals have always been a hot topic. According to Ancestry.com, experts have documented some 1,200 years and 37 generations of royal ancestry. In 2005, the renowned family added a new member when Prince Charles (now King Charles III) married his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla). Naturally, genealogists were eager to learn more about Camilla's family history.

Camilla was born in London, England on July 17, 1947, but her ancestry connects her to a surprising place. In researching her family tree, experts discovered that Camilla is related to French pioneers who settled in Québec, Canada, during the 1600s. Four centuries later, around 20 million people have descended from this small group of French Canadians — including the Queen Consort herself. But Camilla isn't the only luminary in her family tree. In fact, she's distantly related to several musicians, politicians, and even a legendary author. Keep scrolling to see who else hails from Camilla's bloodline.