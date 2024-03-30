Tragic Details About Olivia Munn's Life

Olivia Munn didn't have the easiest start in life. Following her parents' divorce when she was just 2 years old, she and her mom moved to Tokyo to live with her new stepfather, an officer in the U.S. Air Force. The youngster had a troubled relationship with her stepfather, whom she referred to as "The Devil." "I had a very abusive stepfather, so there was a lot of bad s*** in my family," she told Vulture in 2010. "I found a picture of myself the day they got married. Everybody else is all dressed up and smiling, and I'm just staring into the camera. It's like I knew, This is not going to be good."

In an interview with Self, she divulged that when she was still in kindergarten, her stepfather whittled away at her self-esteem, telling her she didn't have what it takes to be a star. "He was like, 'You'd have to be beautiful, smart and talented. And you're not,'" she recalled.

Throughout the emotional abuse she was subjected to, Munn was resolute in her attempts to protect her siblings. During her stepdad's angry tirades, she would usher her siblings into her room and entertain them with impersonations of teachers to distract them.