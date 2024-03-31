Victoria Beckham's Most Candid Confessions About David's Alleged Affairs

Although they've been together for as long as most of us can remember, David and Victoria Beckham's marriage appeared like it was on the rocks for a brief moment in time. Back in 2004, Rebecca Loos, David's former personal assistant, claimed that she had an affair with him in a tell-all interview with Sky News. According to Loos' account, at a group dinner, "The chemistry between David and I was so strong that everyone was aware and people weren't happy, obviously, because I was being very unprofessional and he's a married man."

However, that supposedly didn't stop them from spending the night together. Loos developed strong feelings for David, so she was giddy when he asked to see her before a soccer game. But her happiness quickly vanished because he wanted nothing more than a purely physical relationship. In the following years, a handful of women also claimed that they had had one-night stands with David. However, the Beckhams vehemently denied all the allegations.

Victoria addressed David's alleged affairs for the first time in a 2007 interview with W magazine, admitting, "I'm not going to lie. It was a really tough time. It was hard for our entire families. But I realized a lot of people have a price." The former Spice Girl notably also added, "We've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married." The Beckhams even stopped reading the newspapers to protect themselves.