The Today Show Appearance That Had Eva Mendes Fans Doing A Double Take

Eva Mendes's looks aren't the only thing about which fans speculate; there's plenty of chatter about her relationship with Ryan Gosling as well. The couple has been together for almost 13 years, yet it's still unclear whether they're officially married. Mendes and Gosling have often explained why they don't walk red carpets together, which strikes some as odd. On one TikTok featuring the actress behind the scenes at the Oscars, comments included, They keep talking about all the reasons they don't get seen together it's overkill." Nodded another, "Like she won't post him on IG but she will post about him?" A third chimed in, "They don't even go out to dinner???"

Mendes seems unfazed by the chatter. In her "Today" interview, she spoke about working with him on the film "The Place Beyond the Pines." She said: "I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be." Referring to his performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars, she added, "He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home. ... Because that's what it's about. You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home." And Gosling seems quite content to come home to his clean kitchen and his long-time love.