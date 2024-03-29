Suri Cruise Puts Perfect Twist On Mom Katie's Signature Style In New Photo
Suri Cruise has been making waves with her fashion choices since she was a child, which is hardly surprising given her stylish influences. Suri's famous mom, Katie Holmes, is known for her penchant for comfortable yet ultra-chic pieces. Frequently dubbed "the It girl" by some of the most prominent fashion magazines, including Vogue, Holmes has firmly established herself as a style icon, and it seems that Suri was destined to inherit her mom's flair.
While speaking to ELLE in 2011, the "Dawson's Creek" star shared that her adorable daughter, who was four at the time, wasn't shy about making her fashion opinions known. "She'll really tell me [what she thinks]," said Holmes, as reported by People. The actor added, "Like today, I'm wearing brown suede pants, and she said, 'I don't like your pants.' But then she'll say, 'You've got to wear these shoes,' or 'That's so pretty, Mom. Wear that.' She's got a great eye."
Despite occasionally disagreeing with her wardrobe choices, Suri has proven she's her mom's style twin over and over again, and a new photo from their recent outing in New York City is no exception. Photographers captured the mother-daughter duo leaving town in March 2024, and Suri's effortlessly chic travel outfit reaffirmed her status as a viral trendsetter.
Suri sported one of the hottest shades of the year
Suri Cruise's travel outfit showcased her flair for fashion, channeling her mother's signature style with a perfectly unique twist. She sported a chic denim shearling jacket paired with eye-catching red pants featuring an abstract floral print, effortlessly blending comfort and sophistication. Opting for classic black sneakers, Suri proved, much like her mom, that simplicity is the epitome of style. If the look sounds familiar, it's because Katie Holmes rocks a version of it all the time.
The actor often gravitates towards more comfortable looks, which doesn't mean she's sacrificing any of her style along the way. Suri has evidently taken pointers from her mom, as she incorporated one of the hottest shades of the year, red, into her look, elevating it from basic to effortlessly chic in no time. While her fashion sense might be pointing to a promising future in the industry, Suri once stepped out wearing a T-shirt that may hint Hollywood is in her future.
Donning a simple white tee from Electric Lady Studios, a renowned recording studio in NYC, Suri seamlessly combined her passions for fashion and music. As she continues to explore her interests, there's no doubt that Suri will continue to impress with her fashion choices.