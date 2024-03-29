Suri Cruise Puts Perfect Twist On Mom Katie's Signature Style In New Photo

Suri Cruise has been making waves with her fashion choices since she was a child, which is hardly surprising given her stylish influences. Suri's famous mom, Katie Holmes, is known for her penchant for comfortable yet ultra-chic pieces. Frequently dubbed "the It girl" by some of the most prominent fashion magazines, including Vogue, Holmes has firmly established herself as a style icon, and it seems that Suri was destined to inherit her mom's flair.

While speaking to ELLE in 2011, the "Dawson's Creek" star shared that her adorable daughter, who was four at the time, wasn't shy about making her fashion opinions known. "She'll really tell me [what she thinks]," said Holmes, as reported by People. The actor added, "Like today, I'm wearing brown suede pants, and she said, 'I don't like your pants.' But then she'll say, 'You've got to wear these shoes,' or 'That's so pretty, Mom. Wear that.' She's got a great eye."

Despite occasionally disagreeing with her wardrobe choices, Suri has proven she's her mom's style twin over and over again, and a new photo from their recent outing in New York City is no exception. Photographers captured the mother-daughter duo leaving town in March 2024, and Suri's effortlessly chic travel outfit reaffirmed her status as a viral trendsetter.