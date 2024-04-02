Why Kardashian Fans Are Always Questioning Who Khloe's Real Father Is
If there's one thing the Kardashian/Jenner clan just can't seem to escape, it's the rumor mill. Wherever there's a Kardashian or Jenner, there are probably whispers following them. And Khloé Kardashian knows that too well. For years, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian has faced rumors about who her real dad is, with plenty of fans noticing that she has different features from her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. One of the most obvious? She's a lot taller than both. Khloé stands tall at 5'10", Kim is 5'2", and Kourtney is the shortest sister at 5'0".
One of the most persistent paternity rumors that's reared its head is that O.J. Simpson (who's 6'1", just for reference) is Khloé's biological dad. Jenner and Robert were friendly with O.J. and his late wife, Nicole Simpson Brown, prior to her death in 1994. Not to mention, Jenner admitted to having an affair while she was married to Robert, but with Todd Waterman, not Simpson.
The speculation got so intense that Simpson had to deny the allegations, just as Jenner has. During a December 2022 appearance on "Full Send," the former football player hit back at claims he was ever intimate with Jenner. "The rumor ain't true. It's not even anywhere close to being true," he said. Simpson then added, "No, I'm not," after being asked if he could be Khloé's dad.
Alex Roldan has also been rumored to be Khloé Kardashian's dad
O.J. Simpson isn't the only man who's faced rumors he's Khloé Kardashian's dad. That's because Alex Roldan, Kris Jenner's ex-hairdresser, has also found himself in the middle of some pretty wild paternity speculation. Plenty of users on X, formerly Twitter, have shared side-by-side photos of Khloé and Roldan, including one tweet from 2021 that asked, "Do you see the similarities?" Another X post from five years earlier also shared snaps of the two, boldly claiming, "Oh and OJ isn't Khloe's dad. It's Alex Roldan, Kris Jenner's hairdresser from the 80s." However, that has never been confirmed by Roldan, Jenner, or Khloé.
In fact, for her part, Jenner has made it very clear on multiple occasions that she's certain Robert Kardashian is Khloé's biological dad. She opened up about a touching family resemblance during a November 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," in which Jenner gushed about how much Khloé's son Tatum — one of Tristan Thompson's four children — looked and behaved like Robert. She shared that he acts like her former husband in how he moves, smiles, and even looks at her. "I look through those eyes, and I see his little soul, and I'm like, 'Yup, there he is. The DNA is real,'" Jenner said (via Daily Mail).
Khloé Kardashian has taken multiple DNA tests
But while Kris Jenner seems very certain who Khloé Kardashian's dad is, Khloé has admitted she's had some doubts in the past about who her real parents actually are. As "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans may remember, a Season 3 episode saw Khloé run with the theory she may have been adopted — so she took a DNA test. The test confirmed Jenner was, in fact, her mom, though Khloé didn't touch on her paternity when revealing the results.
Khloé and her family went on to take another DNA test during a 2018 episode of the now-defunct E! reality show, which aimed to put the dad rumors to rest. As seen in @thekardashiansdaily's TikTok, Khloé's result proved she was 41.5% Middle Eastern, which more than likely confirmed Robert Kardashian is her father due to his Armenian ancestry. That caused Kourtney Kardashian to jokingly declare, "Oh my gosh! You are my sister!"
Khloé has also touched on how she feels about all the attention on how she looks different from her siblings. In 2022, she told Variety about how difficult it's been for her to be continually compared to her sisters and have people compliment them, not her, while also suggesting they don't share the same parents. "Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them," she admitted.