Why Kardashian Fans Are Always Questioning Who Khloe's Real Father Is

If there's one thing the Kardashian/Jenner clan just can't seem to escape, it's the rumor mill. Wherever there's a Kardashian or Jenner, there are probably whispers following them. And Khloé Kardashian knows that too well. For years, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian has faced rumors about who her real dad is, with plenty of fans noticing that she has different features from her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. One of the most obvious? She's a lot taller than both. Khloé stands tall at 5'10", Kim is 5'2", and Kourtney is the shortest sister at 5'0".

One of the most persistent paternity rumors that's reared its head is that O.J. Simpson (who's 6'1", just for reference) is Khloé's biological dad. Jenner and Robert were friendly with O.J. and his late wife, Nicole Simpson Brown, prior to her death in 1994. Not to mention, Jenner admitted to having an affair while she was married to Robert, but with Todd Waterman, not Simpson.

The speculation got so intense that Simpson had to deny the allegations, just as Jenner has. During a December 2022 appearance on "Full Send," the former football player hit back at claims he was ever intimate with Jenner. "The rumor ain't true. It's not even anywhere close to being true," he said. Simpson then added, "No, I'm not," after being asked if he could be Khloé's dad.