Ex-Aide Slams 'Evil' Claim That Staff Are To Blame For Melania Trump's Campaign Trail Absence

Melania Trump's ex-staffer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is firing back at allegations that the former first lady has been keeping her distance from her husband, Donald Trump's, 2024 presidential campaign because of the staff she worked with during their stint in the White House. Rumors began swirling after a source spoke to The Times in March 2024 and suggested that Melania had been left scarred by the people who surrounded her when Donald was president. "When you look back, Melania was betrayed by her staff. This really hurt her," the insider claimed, noting that the former first lady was particularly upset about Winston Wolkoff's tell-all book about her, "Melania and Me."

According to the source, that's at least partly why Melania skips public appearances with Donald, which has sparked many rumors. She reportedly prefers to only step out in situations where Melania feels like she has some more control. But Winston Wolkoff, who's made some seriously bold claims about Melania, isn't taking these accusations lying down. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 1, 2024, to deny that she betrayed her former employer with a scathing message for detractors. "The AUDACITY! For any human being to make EXCUSES for Melania Trump not campaigning with Donald because she 'felt betrayed by her staff' is PATHETIC," Winston Wolkoff hit back.

Melania's former aide then asserted that she was lying and had some nerve considering Melania refused to defend Winston Wolkoff amid some rather intense media scrutiny, before proclaiming, "She used her DOJ [United States Department of Justice] to try and SILENCE me. EVIL!"