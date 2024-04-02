Ex-Aide Slams 'Evil' Claim That Staff Are To Blame For Melania Trump's Campaign Trail Absence
Melania Trump's ex-staffer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is firing back at allegations that the former first lady has been keeping her distance from her husband, Donald Trump's, 2024 presidential campaign because of the staff she worked with during their stint in the White House. Rumors began swirling after a source spoke to The Times in March 2024 and suggested that Melania had been left scarred by the people who surrounded her when Donald was president. "When you look back, Melania was betrayed by her staff. This really hurt her," the insider claimed, noting that the former first lady was particularly upset about Winston Wolkoff's tell-all book about her, "Melania and Me."
According to the source, that's at least partly why Melania skips public appearances with Donald, which has sparked many rumors. She reportedly prefers to only step out in situations where Melania feels like she has some more control. But Winston Wolkoff, who's made some seriously bold claims about Melania, isn't taking these accusations lying down. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 1, 2024, to deny that she betrayed her former employer with a scathing message for detractors. "The AUDACITY! For any human being to make EXCUSES for Melania Trump not campaigning with Donald because she 'felt betrayed by her staff' is PATHETIC," Winston Wolkoff hit back.
Melania's former aide then asserted that she was lying and had some nerve considering Melania refused to defend Winston Wolkoff amid some rather intense media scrutiny, before proclaiming, "She used her DOJ [United States Department of Justice] to try and SILENCE me. EVIL!"
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's scathing message got some mixed responses
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's candid tweet received plenty of support from her followers. "I believe you Stephanie, 100%," one person responded on X, while another argued, "It's not like anyone can expect truth, ethics or integrity from either Melania or Donald Trump." But others made it clear that they had the former first lady's back. One user showed more sympathy for Melania while referencing the January 2024 passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, suggesting she has been MIA from many of Donald's public appearances due to being in a state of mourning.
This certainly isn't the first time Winston Wolkoff has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the Trumps since she stopped working for them. In March 2024, Melania's former aide noted a telling change in the way Donald treats his wife in public, suggesting the former president isn't as chivalrous as he once was. Then, later that month, she threw in her two cents after Melania addressed her plans, or lack thereof rather, to join her husband on the campaign trail.
Winston Wolkoff posted a video on X of Melania telling reporters to "Stay tuned" when questioned about whether she'd be by Donald's side going forward, adding, "Let me interpret this for you[.] DON'T HOLD YOUR [BREATH]!" One thing's certainly for sure, Winston Wolkoff isn't afraid to tell us how she really feels when it comes to her former friend and employer.