Tragic Details About Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves has always been one to speak, or rather sing, her mind. The artist first rose to prominence with her album "Same Trailer Different Park," and fans fell in love with one song in particular: "Follow Your Arrow." Not everyone was a fan of the song, though, as the lyrics of the chorus read, "Kiss lots of boys / Or kiss lots of girls, if that's something you're into / When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight / Roll up a joint, or don't / Just follow your arrow wherever it points." Radio stations feared their listeners wouldn't approve of the pro-LGBTQ+ and pro-marijuana messages, and DJs reported that, as a result, they weren't playing the song.

The reluctance of radio stations to play Musgraves' song frustrated the singer. As she told The Guardian, "Most radio program directors that I talk to say, 'That's my favorite, I wish we could play it.' I'm like, 'Well then, f***ing play it!'" Ultimately, though, Musgraves didn't let the criticism get to her. "Certain kinds of people will always have an issue with my music. But that's fine, it's okay. I don't want to be the McDonald's of music. I don't want to not turn anyone off. If you were everybody's cup of tea, you'd probably be boring." Musgraves is unapologetically herself, and her music speaks to that.