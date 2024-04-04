Why You Don't Hear About Mo'Nique Anymore

Mo'Nique Hicks, better known by her mononymous name, came onto the scene as a stand-up comic in Baltimore. From there, she found fame on television in 1999 playing Nikki Parker on "The Parkers" until 2004. Mo'Nique reprised her role in that time, appearing on shows like "Moesha" and "The Hughleys," and following the end of the sitcom, proved herself as a dramatic actor with 2005's "Shadowboxer." Just a few years later, she secured a supporting role in what was then Lee Daniels' latest flick, which would change the course of her life forever.

In November 2009, following her incredible performance as viciously abusive mother Mary Jones in "Precious," Mo'Nique sat down with "Today" to talk about her participation in the film. "[It was] rewarding. It was excit[ing]. It was challenging because I love to laugh, baby, I love to laugh. But it was appreciated because I don't know of any other director that would have given two fat, black women the opportunity to do what we did. ... The world needs to see it because guess what? Mary Jones exists, baby. So does Precious," she explained.

Her role in the Oscar-winning film seemed to be a sign of much more acclaim to come, but tragically, it was just the beginning of the actor's downfall. From getting blacklisted to many public feuds and her own familial drama, here's why you don't hear about Mo'Nique anymore.