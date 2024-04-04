Travis Kelce's Favorite Baby Name Has A Sneaky Connection To Taylor Swift's Rumored Ex

Leading the ranks of the world's hottest It-couples are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Travis has reportedly spent millions to keep their romance alive, on gifts, plane rides, and more. Although previous signs that the duo were going to get engaged seem to have been premature, they're definitely getting pretty serious.

Worlds collided when Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest on the "New Heights" podcast that Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. A lifetime ago (also known as 2012), Swift was rumored to have dated Arnold's son Patrick Schwarzenegger. There was no confirmation of that relationship — but speculation of it sparked when Patrick and Swift were seen hugging at a Kennedy family Fourth of July celebration in Hyannisport, captured in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

While interviewing Arnold in April 2024, Travis unintentionally linked Swift's rumored past with his hypothetical future when he mentioned how one dream baby name is the name of a character Arnold played. "I might name my first kid Conan," Travis said with a smile, referencing "Conan the Barbarian." "I might."