Meet Jenna Brandt, The New Wife Of 49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy

Whether you are a lifelong NFL fan or merely tuned into Super Bowl LVIII solely because you're swept up in the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance, you know the name Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he became the starting QB after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were sidelined by injuries. Through all of it, he's had Jenna Brandt by his side.

As far as NFL couples go, Purdy and Brandt maintain something of a low profile. While pairings like Kelce and Swift, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, and Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen continue to make headlines, Purdy and Brant's courtship has more or less flown under the radar. Though they are a newer NFL couple, it seems Brandt has embraced being a supportive WAG.

Of course, being an NFL star's other half is only one piece of her story. Here's what you need to know about Jenna Brandt.