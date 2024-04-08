Meet Jenna Brandt, The New Wife Of 49ers Quarterback, Brock Purdy
Whether you are a lifelong NFL fan or merely tuned into Super Bowl LVIII solely because you're swept up in the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance, you know the name Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he became the starting QB after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were sidelined by injuries. Through all of it, he's had Jenna Brandt by his side.
As far as NFL couples go, Purdy and Brandt maintain something of a low profile. While pairings like Kelce and Swift, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, and Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen continue to make headlines, Purdy and Brant's courtship has more or less flown under the radar. Though they are a newer NFL couple, it seems Brandt has embraced being a supportive WAG.
Of course, being an NFL star's other half is only one piece of her story. Here's what you need to know about Jenna Brandt.
She grew up in Iowa and is close to her family
Jenna Brandt was born in 1999 and grew up in Sumner, Iowa, a rural town with a population of just over 2,000. She was raised by her parents, Kevin and Amy Brandt. She has two sisters, Kaylyn and Morgan, and a brother, Isaiah. She attended her local high school, Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, where she graduated with the class of 2018.
Growing up in a small, close-knit community, Jenna was very close to her family and still seems very close to them to this day. Her Instagram features many photos of her with her siblings and parents. She posted a photo in 2016 to show appreciation for her parents and celebrate their anniversary. "Thankful for our parents who brought us into the world #25years," Jenna wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows the entire family smiling together.
When she first joined Iowa State's volleyball team, Brandt made it clear that family and community were two of her core values and priorities. "Family time is big to me. I love hanging out with my family, gardening ... I like to volunteer, I'm around the community a lot," she shared in her team promo video.
She's also a talented athlete
Just like her quarterback husband, Brock Purdy, Jenna Brandt is a talented athlete. A quick scroll through Brandt's social media reveals what a big part of her life volleyball has been. She played all through high school and was the team captain for two years, earning the All-Tournament Team honors while playing for the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars.
After an impressive high school athletic career, she committed to attending Iowa State University, where she played for their volleyball team, the Cyclones. Brandt was the team's setter, a key offensive player in volleyball. Starting out her time with the Cyclones, Brandt felt a lot of pressure to do well in that position. "I'd say my biggest goal is to be a leader. Right now, it's hard because I feel everyone is very intimidating to me, and as a setter, I need to have connections with everyone," she said in a team promo video the start of her first season with Cyclone Volleyball. During her time playing for Iowa State, Brandt attended the U.S. Olympic Training Center along with one of her Cyclone teammates to try out for the U.S. Collegiate National Team, and USA Women's Volleyball National Team.
She and Brock Purdy were college sweethearts
Although they've never shared the exact details of how they got together or what their early relationship days were like, we do know that they were college sweethearts. According to the Des Moines Register, Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy first crossed paths at Iowa State University, where they both were students. Unlike Brandt, who was born and raised in Iowa, Purdy is originally from Arizona, where he was the quarterback at Perry High School in Gilbert. After proving himself in high school football, he was offered spots on several college teams, including Alabama, Boise State, and the University of Central Florida. Had he accepted one of those other offers, it is pretty much safe to assume that he and Brandt would never have met at all.
Fortunately, he chose to attend Iowa State, and clearly, that choice worked out well for him. Just like Brandt, he began his freshman year at Iowa State in 2018. They were both college athletes, with Brandt on the volleyball team, and Purdy the starting quarterback on the football team. Brandt majored in kinesiology while Purdy majored in communication studies.
She transferred to the University of Northern Iowa
After a few years at Iowa State, Jenna Brandt transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where she continued as a collegiate athlete playing for the UNI Panthers. In December 2020, she posted photo of herself decked out in a UNI sweatshirt and baseball cap to represent her new school. In the Instagram caption, she expressed her gratitude for her time at Iowa State as well as her excitement for the upcoming change. "I am thankful for the opportunities, experiences, and friendships (love y'all) made at Iowa State. I am PUMPED to join the panther family to continue my academic and athletic journey. God bless," she said.
Although she and Brock Purdy were no longer at the same school, Brandt seemed to enjoy her time at UNI, especially being a part of their volleyball team. In an Instagram post from January 2022, Brandt called her time at UNI "a dream come true." She continued, "I cannot thank UNI enough for this life changing experience ... It's the people that make the game. My teammates make it worthwhile, make me work hard, and make me laugh in any (serious or not) situation."
According to the Des Moines Register, Purdy and Brandt remained in each other's lives despite the distance. Once graduation happened, they were ready to let their relationship blossom even further.
Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy made it Instagram official in 2022
As previously noted, Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy have been relatively tight-lipped about their relationship origin story, but at the very least, we know when they made it Instagram official. The pair began popping up together in a few social media posts during the summer of 2022. These posts went up just a few months after Brock was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.
Brock's sister, Whittney Purdy, shared an Instagram photo carousel of what appears to be a family beach trip in July of that year. Brandt happens to be featured in one of the group photos, smiling next to Brock. Now, that didn't exactly confirm their relationship status; for all anyone knew, Brandt could've been someone else's guest on the trip.
However, any doubt went out the window when Brandt posted IG photos of Brock visiting her hometown in November 2022. In the snaps, the two can be seen spending time on an Iowa farm. Brock has returned to Iowa several times since then, and evidently, he's made a great impression on the locals. As one Sumner, Iowa, resident told local CBS affiliate KCCI 8, "We put the Vikings stuff to the back of the closet and moved the 49ers forward for now."
She's a diehard Brock Purdy fan
As far as cheering on a football star from the sidelines, no one knows the drill better than a WAG. As previously noted, there are a lot of well-known NFL significant others who've won over the public with their diehard fandom. From stunning supporters like Brittany Mahomes to Ciara to Camille Kostek to yes, Taylor Swift, the league's seen a lot of powerhouse WAGs in recent years. (Come on, who could forget about Swift and Travis Kelce's coordinated Super Bowl outfits?) Although he is still early in his career, Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt sure seem ready to be another adorable NFL power couple.
Just as Brandt and Purdy's relationship became more public, his NFL career also took off. Soon after posting Purdy visiting her family and making their relationship official, Brandt began sharing photos of herself attending NFL games, rooting for him, and greeting him after his game. Her first post at a 49ers game was on December 13, 2022, when she shared photos of herself greeting Purdy after the game as well as watching from the stands with his sister and the rest of his family. She wrote in the post caption, "Love cheering ya on."
More photos came later as she posted herself attending games in 2023. In one Instagram post, she wrote, "all smiles for cheering on #13," referring to Purdy's jersey number. In another Instagram post that features a photo of Brandt and Purdy on the field after one of his games, she wrote, "Always cheering you on, babes." It's clear that she's always in Purdy's corner, whether the game goes his way or not.
She never saw Brock Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant
At the start of his NFL career in 2022, most football fans would have never guessed where Brock Purdy would be today. At number 262, he was the dead last draft pick for the NFL, which is why he was given the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant." As the final pick, he could have let the nickname get him down, but instead, Purdy stayed humble and accepted the title while continuing to do his best. When asked if he'd prefer to choose a different moniker for himself, he told reporters, "I'm gonna be honest — I really don't care. If it's gonna be 'Mr. Irrelevant' still, great, I love it, but if that's the case, then I'm gonna continue to wear it with pride" (via People).
Today, Purdy is not only the starting quarterback for the 49ers, but he helped lead his team to the Super Bowl in only his second season. It's a huge accomplishment for any pro athlete, let alone someone who was once deemed "irrelevant." But even before he proved the nickname wrong to become a star quarterback, Jenna Brandt never stopped believing in Brock. She cheered for him from the start of his NFL career and will likely continue to show up as his biggest supporter regardless of how fans or the general public see him.
She and Brock got engaged in 2023
After going public with their relationship in 2022, Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy took the next big step in their partnership the following summer. On July 2, 2023, Brandt uploaded some photos of Purdy getting down on one knee to ask her to marry him. The post also featured photos of family who arrived to celebrate the new engagement. "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER...FOREVER!" Brandt wrote in all caps on her Instagram.
Purdy also posted photos from the special day on his Instagram. "My Jenna girl forever," he wrote. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!" The couple later celebrated the big step in their relationship by getting their official engagement photos taken in Half Moon Bay, California.
On an episode of the 49ers' "You've Got Mail" podcast, Purdy shared that while he's relatively used to the nerves that come with playing in high-stakes games, popping the question was an entirely different animal. "Once I proposed to Jenna, it was like, man, I've never experienced something like this before," he said. "It was on another level." He also admitted that he had a history of pretending like he was going to propose, so when the real moment happened, Jenna was understandably skeptical.
She and her new husband share faith
In interviews and post-game pressers, Brock Purdy has made it clear how important his religion is to him. Sure, football is a major part of his life, but his first priority is family and living by his Christian faith. "Being a professional athlete, it's easy to get wrapped up in your job. ... But having a perspective on what your purpose in life is with your family, faith first and God, I think those are for me No. 1," Brock said during a press conference.
Purdy's longtime love, Jenna Brandt, seems to hold a similar outlook. Although she doesn't have as large of a public platform to share her beliefs as Purdy, it's clear that her values very closely align with his. In an Instagram post that she shared featuring a snap where she's greeting Brock after one of his games, Jenna wrote, "The BEST feeling. God is good – all the time." Many of her followers appreciated the nod to her faith in the caption. One user commented in agreement, "Yes He is!!! God is good all the time – all the time God is good!!!!" Another follower wrote that they'd been praying for Brock to do well.
When Purdy and Brandt took to Instagram to announce their engagement, Brandt offered a glimpse into their shared faith. "I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say," she wrote.
She supported her fiance at the Super Bowl
After being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Brock Purdy had an impressive first two seasons, successfully shedding his nickname of "Mr. Irrelevant." But the biggest moment in his NFL career came in 2024 when he played in his first Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers played against the Kansas City Chiefs with Purdy as their quarterback. Over the course of the game, he made a touchdown and racked up 255 passing yards. In the end, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, but Purdy and the rest of his teammates put up a good game, finishing 25 to 22. In an Instagram post about the game, the QB wrote to his teammates, "Won together and lost together. Did it with my boys. Keep the Faith."
And win or lose, Jenna Brandt was there supporting her husband from the sidelines, just as she had for so many of his games. After the game, she took to Instagram to post a photo of the pair kissing, making it clear she was happy for him regardless of the loss. "What a season to be proud & thankful for," she wrote in the caption, also sharing photos of herself enjoying the big game day with her friends and family. The last photo in the Instagram carousel features the back of her jacket, which says "Purdy" and has an illustration of her other half in his football uniform.
She married Brock Purdy in Iowa
Jenna Brandt became Jenna Purdy when she married pro quarterback Brock Purdy on March 9, 2024. In honor of Jenna's home state (as well as the state where the pair met), they got married in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Plymouth Congregational Church. Jenna posted a photo of the pair of them kissing in front of the church door, which had been decked out with flowers. In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, "Best day of our lives! I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!" About a week later, she shared photos from their romantic honeymoon in Turks and Caicos with her Instagram followers. The couple seemed to be having a beautiful time enjoying the clear water and sunsets together.
The wedding, of course, took a lot of planning. While the demands of Brock's football schedule prevented him from being as hands-on as he might've liked, he appreciated when he could sit with Jenna and talk about their big day. And as he shared in a February 2024 press conference, Jenna also enjoyed involving him in the process. "When I come home, we just talk about the little things with the wedding," he said. "And honestly, it's helped me with football to sort of get my mind off football. And we have our time to talk about the wedding and what our future looks like, so it's something we've loved, the whole process. She's done a great job with it."