What It Means If The Royal Family Wears Certain Colors

The members of the royal family are among the most famous in the world, but they rarely sit down for personal interviews. Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, few Windsors have shared intimate details of their lives with the general public. Instead, they've been known to send messages in other ways, notably through what they wear.

"A tremendous amount of effort goes into planning their wardrobes," Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," told HuffPost. "They're not just wearing it because they think it's pretty, they're wearing it to serve a purpose, to support their job and, many times, to send a message."

However, not everything the royals wear has an underlying message — some choices simply look good or were made by a beloved designer. But oftentimes, especially if more than one royal is wearing the same color at the same time, the shade they choose to don has a particular meaning behind it.