The Unexpected Taylor Swift Ex Whose Wife Is A Total Swiftie
Given the biographical approach that Taylor Swift takes to her craft, with so many songs being inspired by her life, details about her romances and break-ups are often divulged through her music. As proven through what Swift's exes have said about her songs, this can end things on a positive note or sour any remaining goodwill. When you take into account her former beaus' new partners, the dynamic can get even more complicated.
While we know that Taylor Lautner's wife Taylor Dome is a long-time Swiftie, she's apparently not the only one. Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope revealed on her BBC Radio 1 show, "Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie," that she indulges in the occasional Swift listening session. "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope shared in April 2024 when answering ice-breaker questions. "That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done" (per Billboard).
Vick Hope is a journalist and radio presenter from Newcastle, England. She married Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris in 2023, a year after The Sun first reported on their official relationship. Her Swiftie status is a bit surprising considering the bad blood between her hubby and his ex.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated back in 2015
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris started dating back in 2015 after being introduced by their mutual friend Ellie Goulding. The two musical stars were together for over a year, keeping things mostly lowkey, before their relationship ended in June 2016. While things initially seemed to end cordially, despite Swift quickly moving on with actor Tom Hiddleston, the duo had a falling out surrounding the song "This Is What You Came For."
When promoting the track during an interview with Ryan Seacrest in April 2016, the DJ said that he "couldn't see" himself collaborating musically with his then-girlfriend Swift. This remark potentially led to the couple's break-up, with a rep for Taylor Swift confirming to People that they had already collaborated. "Taylor Swift wrote 'This Is What You Came For' under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg," the source shared with the outlet months later, noting the popstar's unhappiness with her former beau's remarks.
This public revelation led to Harris snapping at Swift on X, formerly known as Twitter, a reaction he has since regretted. The Scottish singer admitted that his ex had worked on the track and that she initially wanted to keep their collaboration lowkey, but his response snowballed from there. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down." Harris wrote in a now-deleted Twitter thread (via Elle). "I know you're off tour, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC, but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."
The internet weighed in on Vick Hope's Swiftie habit
While it's unclear if Taylor Swift has become friendly with Calvin Harris in the years since their breakup, most Swifties know the lore surrounding their unhappy ending. Either way, they've both moved on now, which is why so many internet users were able to find the humor in Vick Hope's lowkey listening habits. Several commenters responded to the news on X to point out that Hope isn't the first wife of a Swiftie ex to make such a confession.
"First Joe Jonas' wife, then Taylor Lautner's wife, and now Calvin Harris' wife," one user wrote. "Her exes are haunted by the power of Taylor Swift." Another user compared the situation to a lyric from "Vigilante Sh*t" by slightly altering the line to fit the situation. "Picture me thick as thieves with my exes' wives," they wrote, cheekily changing "your ex-wife" to "my exes' wives."
Some people took the admission as an indication of Harris' lingering resentment towards his ex, with one X user writing, "Calvin still bitter [I] see." However, most fans took the comment more lightheartedly, especially on Reddit. "I think this is just a cute little way to acknowledge the connection with a little humor," said a Redditor. "It's not like she's watching the driveway to make sure he's gone so she can listen to Taylor swift in total secret lol."