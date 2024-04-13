The Unexpected Taylor Swift Ex Whose Wife Is A Total Swiftie

Given the biographical approach that Taylor Swift takes to her craft, with so many songs being inspired by her life, details about her romances and break-ups are often divulged through her music. As proven through what Swift's exes have said about her songs, this can end things on a positive note or sour any remaining goodwill. When you take into account her former beaus' new partners, the dynamic can get even more complicated.

While we know that Taylor Lautner's wife Taylor Dome is a long-time Swiftie, she's apparently not the only one. Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope revealed on her BBC Radio 1 show, "Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie," that she indulges in the occasional Swift listening session. "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope shared in April 2024 when answering ice-breaker questions. "That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done" (per Billboard).

Vick Hope is a journalist and radio presenter from Newcastle, England. She married Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris in 2023, a year after The Sun first reported on their official relationship. Her Swiftie status is a bit surprising considering the bad blood between her hubby and his ex.