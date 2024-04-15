The Emotional General Hospital Scene That Was Almost Too Much For Steve Burton

When Steve Burton was faced with a powerful mother-son moment in the "General Hospital" script, he told Bradford Anderson on their podcast, "I was so emotional, I couldn't even get it out." It that moment, though, he chose to prioritize his performance, and it paid off. "I was literally going to walk off the set," he explained, adding that he realized, "Next take, it's not going to be the same." His effort was worth it, resulting in an authentic performance and a scene full of emotion.

Burton's emotional connection to this scene likely wasn't just about the content. It may also be a result of his outlook. In March 2024, he told Soap Opera Digest that these days, he is "way more in tune with my emotions than I've ever been in my life ... I'm not gonna leave anything on the table in my life anymore." He added, "I always say, 'We have one life, don't settle.' And that goes across the board." This mentality certainly has a positive effect on how he embodies Jason Morgan. He said, "With acting, I'm just gonna leave it all on the table, and hey, if it's awesome, it's awesome. And if it happens not to be that day, then it's not. But I always wanna go the extra mile in anything I do. I'm just gonna give it 110% every day." Clearly, Burton's current state of mind is helping to make "General Hospital" more real than ever.