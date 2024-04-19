The Lyrics On Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department That May Hurt Travis Kelce The Most

Travis Kelce might be Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader, but a few tracks on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," have the potential to stab him right in the chest. Of all the tracks on her new record, none digs into the agony of a breakup quite like "Down Bad" — not even Swift's devastating, and divisive, "Loml." The song kicks off with the celebrated singer-songwriter retrospectively wondering about her mystery lover's real intentions: "Did you really beam me up / In a cloud of sparkling dust / Just to do experiments on / Tell me I was the chosen one / Show me that this world is bigger than us /Then send me back where I came from?"

Swift later discusses their "cosmic love" and expresses her deep sense of loss following their devastating split: "F**k it if I can't have him (Can't have him) / I might just die, it would make no difference." For Kelce, it's got to sting to hear your partner belting out their heartbreak over another dude. Making the situation even worse, fans have speculated that there are tons of obvious references to both Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy on Swift's "Tortured Poets." Although the world-conquering pop star's dalliances with Healy were brief, albeit also highly controversial, she had a six-year relationship with Alwyn. While purely speculation, the idea must hurt.