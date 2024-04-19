The Lyrics On Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department That May Hurt Travis Kelce The Most
Travis Kelce might be Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader, but a few tracks on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," have the potential to stab him right in the chest. Of all the tracks on her new record, none digs into the agony of a breakup quite like "Down Bad" — not even Swift's devastating, and divisive, "Loml." The song kicks off with the celebrated singer-songwriter retrospectively wondering about her mystery lover's real intentions: "Did you really beam me up / In a cloud of sparkling dust / Just to do experiments on / Tell me I was the chosen one / Show me that this world is bigger than us /Then send me back where I came from?"
Swift later discusses their "cosmic love" and expresses her deep sense of loss following their devastating split: "F**k it if I can't have him (Can't have him) / I might just die, it would make no difference." For Kelce, it's got to sting to hear your partner belting out their heartbreak over another dude. Making the situation even worse, fans have speculated that there are tons of obvious references to both Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy on Swift's "Tortured Poets." Although the world-conquering pop star's dalliances with Healy were brief, albeit also highly controversial, she had a six-year relationship with Alwyn. While purely speculation, the idea must hurt.
Taylor Swift's Guilty as Sin details sizzling passion
In "Guilty as Sin," Taylor Swift foregoes the usual tragic lyrics somewhat, though she's still ostensibly drowning in a sea of emotions. The singer-songwriter longs for someone and fantasizes about making her fantasies a reality even though she knows the guy is bad news. "I dream of cracking locks / Throwing my life to the wolves or the ocean rocks / Crashing into him tonight, he's a paradox," she sings. It's not entirely clear who the mystery man is, but his effect is strong nonetheless. Swift even daydreams about him writing "Mine" on her body.
Later, she shares: "We've already done it in my head / If it's all make-believe / Why does it feel like a vow / We'll both uphold somehow?" We bet Travis Kelce would like an answer to that one. The "Bad Blood" hitmaker also sings about how ashamed her thoughts make her feel, admitting, "Without ever touching his skin/ How can I be guilty as sin?" Considering that this album was recorded two years ago, long before Kelce came into the picture, he's not the subject of Swift's yearning. The NFL star will need an icepack for that burn if our calculations are correct.
I Can Do It With A Broken Heart has got to hurt
"I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" is Track 13, aka Taylor Swift's favorite number, and it's wonderfully different from the rest of the album. This is the singer-songwriter's way of offering fans a glimpse into her wild journey to fame and success. It's also extremely heartbreaking. "They said, 'Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it' and I did/ Lights, camera, b**ch, smile/ Even when you wanna die." Swift describes enduring heartache and breaking down while facing relentless demands from others to keep working.
"I was grinnin' like I'm winnin'/ I was hitting my marks/ 'Cause I can do it with a broken heart," she boasts sadly. The pop star also sings about the art of performing while falling apart on the inside: "All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting 'more.'" We can only imagine how Travis Kelce feels hearing lyrics about how much pain she endured and how well she hid it. Thankfully, Swift's latest album won't be all doom and gloom for him. We've also spotted lyrics about Kelce on "The Tortured Poets Department."