The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Rick Harrison

Rick Harrison has been charming fans and wannabe collectors ever since "Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009. The reality series introduced fans to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop team, a crew that has included Rich's dad, Richard "The Old Man" Harrison; his son, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison; and employees like Austin "Chumlee" Russell. Though the History Channel creation focuses largely on the business aspect of the Harrisons, viewers couldn't help but be interested in what's going on in the Harrisons' personal lives — both on and off camera. It's safe to say that you don't run a pawn shop business in Las Vegas without having some stories to tell, but Rick's personal life is just as interesting.

Despite his hardships, Rick has remained dedicated to his fanbase and continues to work on new episodes of the show, over 15 years after it started. It's clear that Rick's dedication and business acumen are what keep him moving forward, but it begs the question, will he ever reach a breaking point?

Even before his stardom, Rick's life had a lot of ups and downs, though they seem to have gotten progressively more dramatic in recent years. From a sometimes testing relationship with the Old Man to tragic childhood losses and even the devastating death of one of his own children, Rick has been through the wringer. Viewers may wonder if Pawn Stars is fake, but there's nothing scripted about Rick's trials and tribulations. Let's take a look at his heartbreaking struggles.