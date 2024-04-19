All The References In The Tortured Poets Department Song Titles, Explained

In early 2023, Taylor Swift had a whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. They were first spotted together in Nashville on May 7, 2023; by June 5, 2023, word got out that they were over.

In "Fortnight," the first track on "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift describes a short-lived relationship. "I touched you for only a fortnight," she sings. While that word refers to a two-week span of time, they seem to have been together a little longer. Call it poetic license, maybe, or perhaps they went their separate ways sooner than we knew. Regardless, the song definitely appears to be about Healy. It's also worth noting "fortnight" is primarily British English, not too common in America — perhaps a nod to Healy, who is from the United Kingdom.

There's another important clue, too: she also sings, "I love you, it's ruining my life." During that relationship, Swift faced an intense amount of criticism from her fans thanks to Healy's controversial appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show." Racist jokes were made about Swift collaborator Ice Spice, and Healy didn't push back, so fans pushed back against Swift for dating him. That criticism crops up several times on the album.