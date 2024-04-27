How The Royal Family Reportedly Interfered With Harry And Meghan's Business Opportunities

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly had career troubles, feeling unlucky in their financial endeavors ever since their explosive defection. Things certainly heated up following Meghan and Harry's emotional Netflix docuseries, with Markle losing her Spotify podcast deal and the couple being named two of Hollywood's "biggest losers" of 2023 (per The Hollywood Reporter).

However, in December 2023, a source close to the couple revealed that they believe the royal family might be behind some of their bad luck. "There's a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them," the source told Express. "There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn't lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family."

An example of potential royal interference comes from squashed rumors about a potential brand deal between Meghan and the luxury fashion company Dior. The brand has long had a close relationship with the royal family, but they don't appear to be making any official ties to Meghan and Harry anytime soon.