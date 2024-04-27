How The Royal Family Reportedly Interfered With Harry And Meghan's Business Opportunities
Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly had career troubles, feeling unlucky in their financial endeavors ever since their explosive defection. Things certainly heated up following Meghan and Harry's emotional Netflix docuseries, with Markle losing her Spotify podcast deal and the couple being named two of Hollywood's "biggest losers" of 2023 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
However, in December 2023, a source close to the couple revealed that they believe the royal family might be behind some of their bad luck. "There's a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them," the source told Express. "There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn't lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family."
An example of potential royal interference comes from squashed rumors about a potential brand deal between Meghan and the luxury fashion company Dior. The brand has long had a close relationship with the royal family, but they don't appear to be making any official ties to Meghan and Harry anytime soon.
Nothing came of the rumored Dior deal
Back in June 2023, The Mirror reported on a potential collaboration between Meghan Markle and Dior, an unsurprising move for the designer-wearing duchess and duke. "Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand," the source told Express. "Harry wore a [Dior] suit to the Coronation and the Sussexes were starting to build up their partnership with the fashion house."
However, the rumor was ultimately shot down, with a representative denying the potential connection shortly after initial reports. "The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior," they told The Telegraph (per The Daily Mail). In September of the same year, Queen Camilla was spotted in a midnight blue Dior gown during a Versailles appearance, backing the claim from Express that the brand's "focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family."
The Express source also points to Dior's contract with actor Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in Netflix's "The Crown," as further proof of the royal family's interference with Meghan and Harry's business deals. We can't know for sure if the monarchs are behind potentially failed business ventures, but we do know that the royal couple is taking their brand in a different direction.
Harry and Meghan have launched a new brand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have had some bad business luck since leaving the royal family, but signs suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a major comeback. In March 2024, Meghan launched the Instagram page for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Royal enthusiasts speculated that the timing of Markle's launch was especially calculated, as it came on the heels of Kate Middleton's suspect photo-op, which was before the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.
However, it seems that the American-based brand has been a long time coming. A source close to the duchess spoke with Harper's Bazaar in 2023, distinguishing the business venture from Gwyneth Paltrow's high-profile wellness company Goop. Instead, they explained that it would be "something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life's simple pleasures, and family." This sentiment was reflected in the trademark application for American Riviera Orchard, with the paperwork mentioning goods ranging from tableware and cookbooks to jellies and spreads.
The public got their first glimpse into Markle's new lifestyle line when she sent jars of strawberry jam out to friends in April 2023. Stars like Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share photos of their jam gift baskets, giving the public a taste of what's to come for Meghan's mysterious brand. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if this newest business endeavor survives the royal treatment.