General Hospital's Maurice Benard Once Got A Huge Surprise On The Tamron Hall Show

Maurice Benard has played beloved gangster Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital" since 1993. In 2023, he told Variety, "I came in playing a bipolar character. I thought it was great, being a Method actor coming in and playing this — and it's great for acting, but not great for my life. I've had to figure out how to maneuver that." Fans know Benard has often talked about his bipolar disorder, as well as many other aspects of his personal life, including his family.

On March 30, 2023, he appeared on an episode of the "Tamron Hall Show" to discuss his career and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the seminal soap. Hall noted that the day they were recording was National Bipolar Day and noted that bipolar disorder was also written into Sonny's backstory.

As the topic moved on to his family, the host put a photo of his adopted daughter, Heather Andresen, holding her baby, Eloise, up on a video screen. Benard fought hard to hold back his tears, muttering, "Oh, don't do that." Hall noted that Benard hadn't seen Andresen since October of 2022 because she was in the Air Force, and he had never seen her wearing her uniform in person — only in pictures. The soap legend was unaware of a special surprise in store for him when Andresen herself walked out onto the stage.