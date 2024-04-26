Taylor Swift Swears Her A** Off In Tortured Poet's Department (& Data Proves It)

One week after Taylor Swift released her April 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department," the pop icon's 11th studio album broke several records, including most streams in a single day, most vinyl copies sold, and being the first album in Spotify history to reach a billion streams in less than a week. But it isn't just streams and sales records that Swift is setting — "TTPD" marks a new personal record for Swift as one of her most profane albums yet, according to our research.

Swift was only 16 years old when she released her eponymous debut in October 2006, and she was nominated for her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist the following year. (She skipped her senior prom to attend the awards ceremony for the first time in 2008.) All that's to say, we've watched Swift grow up from an aspiring, wide-eyed, Nashvillian Americana singer-songwriter to a confident, self-assured, international pop icon. Unsurprisingly, her music reflects that.

Indeed, Swift-the-musician's discography has grown up right alongside Swift, the cat-loving, baked-goods-making human. Part of that maturing involved moving away from her squeaky clean, FCC-approved lyricism to the grittier, explicit prose of "TTPD." The List conducted an exclusive study to analyze how profanity has evolved in Swift's music, and it turns out, she's acquired quite the sailor's mouth.