Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Better Than Joe Alwyn At This One Thing (& Taylor Swift Loves It)

Although Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce still isn't sure how he won over Taylor Swift, he ultimately succeeded in wooing the superstar. Swift shared an intimate moment with Kelce when Kelce kissed her cheek in a video compilation. Although the kiss happened behind closed doors and was only shared after the fact in video form, the couple also broke the internet when they shared a highly publicized smooch after the 2024 Super Bowl, one of many adorable game day moments they've shared.

After an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, a video of Swift and Kelce kissing had everyone speculating the same thing about Swift's ex Joe Alwyn — he never seemed as excited to watch her perform, and he was never big on PDA.

An anonymous insider spoke with Life & Style in April 2024 and claimed Swift loves how Kelce doesn't hide his affections from the public. They said she enjoyed Kelce's behavior at Coachella, when the duo watched musical acts together despite the attention they garnered. The source continued, "Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe's aversion to PDA. Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing." They also said Swift and Kelce will try to see each other frequently, even when Swift is back on the road for the Eras Tour.