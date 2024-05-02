Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Better Than Joe Alwyn At This One Thing (& Taylor Swift Loves It)
Although Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce still isn't sure how he won over Taylor Swift, he ultimately succeeded in wooing the superstar. Swift shared an intimate moment with Kelce when Kelce kissed her cheek in a video compilation. Although the kiss happened behind closed doors and was only shared after the fact in video form, the couple also broke the internet when they shared a highly publicized smooch after the 2024 Super Bowl, one of many adorable game day moments they've shared.
After an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, a video of Swift and Kelce kissing had everyone speculating the same thing about Swift's ex Joe Alwyn — he never seemed as excited to watch her perform, and he was never big on PDA.
An anonymous insider spoke with Life & Style in April 2024 and claimed Swift loves how Kelce doesn't hide his affections from the public. They said she enjoyed Kelce's behavior at Coachella, when the duo watched musical acts together despite the attention they garnered. The source continued, "Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe's aversion to PDA. Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing." They also said Swift and Kelce will try to see each other frequently, even when Swift is back on the road for the Eras Tour.
Alwyn much preferred keeping things private
During his relationship with Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn was notoriously tight-lipped about it. In a 2022 interview with Elle UK for his show "Conversations with Friends," Alwyn explained why he didn't like to talk about his love life: "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive ... The more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken."
That penchant for privacy is likely why Alwyn and Swift weren't spotted out and about often. Before Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" released, some thought the track "The Bolter" would be alluding to when Alwyn and Swift sprinted to their car after the 2022 VMAs to avoid being photographed.
Alwyn also spoke on engagement rumors by refusing to confirm or deny them. An insider spoke with Us Weekly and said the level of Swift's fame was part of why she and Alwyn broke up. They stated, "Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world." Alwyn didn't "[blame]" Swift for her level of fame. The source said, "He just didn't like having to be on all of the time." Kelce is the complete opposite.
Swift seems to love Kelce's extroverted side
A supposed source who knows Travis Kelce spoke with Page Six in December 2023 and said that the football star is "the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever. This is so much truer to who Taylor is than any prior relationship." An insider for Swift said, "Taylor is so in love. She just hasn't been with a guy who is so excited and proud to be with her in so long." The source mentioned previous beaus and who wanted things under wraps and added, "But now she's finally with someone who is appropriately like, 'Holy s***, I'm with Taylor Swift! Awesome!' and she's so delighted that she gets to be out in the world."
Swift's 2023 Person of the Year interview with Time touched on her publicized relationship with Kelce and on being more open in the limelight in general: "Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I'll never get that time back."
Kelce and Swift showed their love for each other when they attended the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in April 2024. The foundation is helmed by Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate. When Kelce auctioned off tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, he called her his "significant other" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He was also spotted placing kisses on Swift's shoulders at the event, causing her to smile and Swifties to go wild (via X).