General Hospital's Haley Pullos Receives Minimum Jail Sentence For DUI Charges

About a year after Haley Pullos of "General Hospital" fame was arrested on DUI charges after a scary car accident, she has come to an agreement with the court regarding her criminal charges. In April 2023, Pullos was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and later drove onto the incorrect side of the road, hitting another car head-on. Pullos also reportedly got violent with a firefighter and hospital staff, according to TMZ. It was determined that Pullos was under the influence at the time of the crash, and she had evidence of alcohol and marijuana usage in her car.

The other driver involved in the crash, Courtney Wilder, sued Pullos in June 2023 after he was injured and had to be hospitalized. Also in June, Pullos received charges for "two felony counts of causing injury while driving under the influence and one misdemeanor charge for hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage" (via Us Weekly). Pullos initially pleaded not guilty, and in March 2024 she asked to have Wilder's case dropped, saying she wasn't responsible.

According to the Daily Mail, in April 2024, Pullos changed her plea to no contest. Doing so was part of a deal with the L.A. district attorney, so her misdemeanor and one of her felony charges were dropped. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail.