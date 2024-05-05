Tragic Details About The Cast Of Home Improvement

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic abuse.

From "The Nanny" to "Step by Step" and the beloved "Full House," the '90s was a treasure trove for sitcoms centered around raising a family and the dilemmas and teachable moments that arise from it. Also among the classics was "Home Improvement," which starred Tim Allen as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill. Fans of the ABC sitcom watched as the Taylors balanced their busy lives and raised their three sons, Brad, Mark, and Randy, for eight seasons between 1991 and 1999.

The cast of "Home Improvement" has changed a lot since the show ended a quarter of a century ago, and they're practically unrecognizable now. Sadly, many of the actors endured unfortunate circumstances like arrests, deaths, legal troubles, and substance misuse before, during, and after the series aired. Here are the many tragic details about the cast of "Home Improvement" and how they've impacted the stars of this classic show.