The Stunning Transformation Of Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer has always wanted to act. Ever since she was young, Spencer has sought opportunities to get on stage, perform, and entertain. "I had a dream since I was little, and just the fact that I got opportunities to sing and dance and do theater, community theater, growing up going to the beach, and I'm still friends with my 5-year-old, kindergarten best friend," she reflected to The Pensacola News Journal. "I have lifelong friends from growing up together in Gulf Breeze, [Florida]."

In fact, that's the story of her career — she's a born performer and loyal friend. Spencer has been on many, many television shows, putting in her time as everything from a supporting player to the lead. Her career has been one of constant forward motion, always seeking out that next role, always looking for new ways to develop her artistry and entertain audiences. In that way, it's been a career of transformation, showing off her ability to roll with the punches as her shows have gotten canceled.

It's not bad to be an underdog, and in interviews, Spencer often downplays her significance. "I don't want to make what I do too important," she told PopSugar after a fan outcry led to the revival of her show "Timeless" on NBC. "It's like that happy medium of, I hopefully get to bring joy in people's [lives] and entertain people and make them feel things. That's part of the joy of being an entertainer." Getting to that point took work, so read on for the stunning transformation of Abigail Spencer.