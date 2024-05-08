Trump Gave A Subtle Sign He Was Unhappy With Alina Habba In Court
There are many rumors as to why Donald Trump continues to work with his attorney, Alina Habba, despite her track record of losses. Some speculate about a romantic relationship between them, while others believe her value lies in her fundraising abilities. Differing opinions aside, most observers agree that the combative former president and his contentious lawyer seem to be a perfect fit. However, insider sources suggest that the relationship between the pair is not as rosy as they would have everyone believe.
During a CNN interview, journalist Maggie Haberman reported that Trump was silently aggressive toward Habba in the courtroom. "At least in the civil cases, there was a lot of Donald Trump literally poking at his lawyer, Alina Habba, to get up," she said.
Haberman didn't specify which civil cases this had occurred in, but the Trump-Habba team has taken on at least two civil trials, including E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation lawsuit against Trump and the civil fraud trial in New York. The journalist, who authored a book about Donald Trump that included a startling claim about how he almost fired his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, suggested that his actions might have been trial-stress induced, but another report suggests that the MAGA leader is aggressive to Habba even outside the courtroom.
Donald Trump reportedly yelled at Alina Habba during a deposition
During E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against Donald Trump, Alina Habba stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Reports claimed that she ignored protocol, shouted at the judge, and accused him of bias toward Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan.
Despite this unabashed show of loyalty, Trump did not hold back in expressing his displeasure towards Habba. During an appearance on the "George Conway Explains it All" podcast, Kaplan narrated an incident where the former president angrily berated his lawyer for making preparations for Carroll's legal team to have lunch in his resort. Trump's lawyers had originally arranged with Carroll's for the deposition to take place at Mar-a-Lago, promising to provide lunch as part of the arrangement.
When Trump discovered this, he reportedly tossed files over the table and loudly scolded Habba. "He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina," Kaplan said. However, after lunch, Trump reportedly reverted to his more "charming" personality, joking with the lawyers, "I told them to make you really bad sandwiches, but they can't help themselves here."
Despite Trump's frequent rebukes, Alina Habba claims she is proud to be his lawyer
Given the treatment Alina Habba receives, perhaps the real question is why she continues to work with Donald Trump. The lawyer told New York reporters that she is "proud" to represent the former president (via Forbes). She even once described him as the "most ethical American I know" in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."
However, Habba's motivation may have less to do with Trump's ethics and more with the visibility and wealth his patronage brings. Habba began representing Trump in 2021, just one year after establishing a small legal firm that employs five practitioners. Trump's high-profile name and large fan base have made her popular and richer, judging by the reports that her firm was paid more than $3.5 million from MAGA donor funds in 2023. In return, she seems to let the Republican favorite do anything he wants. Per the Daily Beast, attorneys within Trump's legal circle claim she supports him in filing spiteful lawsuits, even when they lack legal standing.
This might be why Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks fined Habba and Trump almost $1 million in 2023 as a repercussion for "a lawsuit that should never have been filed" (via NPR). The suit in question targeted Hillary Clinton, the National Democratic Party, and others, accusing them of having a hidden plot to sabotage Trump's election chances. For more of Habba's missteps, check out our roundup of awkward Alina Habba moments that made us cringe.