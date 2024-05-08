Trump Gave A Subtle Sign He Was Unhappy With Alina Habba In Court

There are many rumors as to why Donald Trump continues to work with his attorney, Alina Habba, despite her track record of losses. Some speculate about a romantic relationship between them, while others believe her value lies in her fundraising abilities. Differing opinions aside, most observers agree that the combative former president and his contentious lawyer seem to be a perfect fit. However, insider sources suggest that the relationship between the pair is not as rosy as they would have everyone believe.

During a CNN interview, journalist Maggie Haberman reported that Trump was silently aggressive toward Habba in the courtroom. "At least in the civil cases, there was a lot of Donald Trump literally poking at his lawyer, Alina Habba, to get up," she said.

Haberman didn't specify which civil cases this had occurred in, but the Trump-Habba team has taken on at least two civil trials, including E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation lawsuit against Trump and the civil fraud trial in New York. The journalist, who authored a book about Donald Trump that included a startling claim about how he almost fired his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, suggested that his actions might have been trial-stress induced, but another report suggests that the MAGA leader is aggressive to Habba even outside the courtroom.