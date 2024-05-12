Surprising Countries Queen Elizabeth Never Visited

It's a big world, and few people are fortunate enough to see all of it — not even the long-lived Queen Elizabeth was able to get it done. There are 195 countries across the world, and although world travel has steadily increased since the 1950s, it is still a rarity for anyone to visit all nations. Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in her country's history, sitting on the throne for 70 years, and during that time, she traveled to 117 countries on official state visits, meaning she saw 60% of the world's countries. Undoubtedly, she will forever be remembered as one of the most well-traveled women in history.

Although 117 is an impressive number of countries, she missed out on stepping foot in 40% of countries across the globe. While some countries, such as North Korea, were understandably never visited by the queen, some of her exclusions were more surprising ommissions from her royal tours and official royal visits.

From her husband's home country to multiple Commonwealth countries, Elizabeth never visited the following places during her seven-decade reign.