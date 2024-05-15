What Each Royal's Role Could Be In King Charles' Funeral

When King Charles III dies, Prince William will immediately become king. As reigning monarch, he'll play a pivotal role in his father's funeral. Though Charles' death plan, Operation Menai Bridge, differs slightly from Queen Elizabeth's, much of the same protocol with regard to funeral arrangements will remain. Sources who spoke to The Daily Beast in April 2024 claimed funeral arrangements for Charles had already been updated, with the king reportedly sicker than he's been letting on. "The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date," an insider explained. "It's no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer."

When Elizabeth died, a solemn Charles led the funeral procession. Accordingly, William is also likely to lead the funeral procession, being both King of the United Kingdom and the grieving eldest son.

Furthermore, at Elizabeth's funeral, Charles made a number of moving gestures honoring his mother. For instance, he laid a handwritten note on her coffin, which read "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R," per the BBC. It's probable William will be tasked with penning a tribute to his late father. Significantly, Charles also placed the queen's red flag, the Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards, on her coffin. Since the queen's death, Charles was given his own flag, which William will be responsible for placing with his father's casket when he dies.