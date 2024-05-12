Stars Who Called Out Red Flags In Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Even celebrities can't help but swoon over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. Initially, there were rumors that Swift's close, friend Gigi Hadid, was wary of their relationship. However, the model swiftly put those theories to rest through an Instagram comment expressing her happiness about her bestie's thriving romance. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemed similarly stoked when they attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the star tight end. On the other side of the field, the Chiefs family welcomed Swift with open arms. The couple's happiness even caught the eye of fellow A-listers who aren't a part of either of their friend circles or chosen industries.

When Kathy Griffin appeared on the "Trash Tuesday" podcast in March 2024, for instance, she admitted to being impressed by how Kelce wholeheartedly supported his partner when she performed at the Eras Tour. The comedian felt that his enthusiasm was even more notable given that Kelce plays a sport commonly associated with toxic masculinity. However, amid the initial stream of positive reactions, Olivia Wilde took to Instagram Stories to repost a tweet that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate change activist," (via Glamour).

After the actor received backlash for her comments, she clarified, "I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). However, several other celebs saw several glaring red flags in Kelce and Swift's "Love Story" that were supposedly going unnoticed by other people and they let us know.