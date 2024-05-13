Trump's Latest Mar-A-Lago Celebration Without Melania Casts Dark Cloud Over Their Marriage

The argument could also be made that Melania Trump was already seated before Donald Trump arrived for the Mother's Day event at Mar-a-Lago. However, footage from another angle as Donald entered the room to a standing ovation also didn't seem to show the former first lady in attendance. Another clip on X shows him at a table with his iPad out; Donald is known for using his iPad to control the music at Mar-a-Lago. While it's impossible to know the truth of anyone's marriage without being a part of it, Melania's absence at an event specifically for Mother's Day at their home didn't look good.

Trump critics on social media certainly noticed that Melania and Donald weren't together. Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief for MeidasTouch, posted on X, "Hosting this Mother's Day dinner, but no sign of Melania. Again. Fake Marriage." One person joked, "He must have refused to pay Melania her appearance fee." A few did come out in support of Melania with explanations as to why she might not be there, though. "Maybe she spent time [with] Barron or maybe this was a hard day for her because it's the first Mother's Day without her mother," one person wrote.

Questions about if and how long Melania will stay married to Donald have swirled for years, and this Mother's Day outing doesn't seem to have quelled any rumors.