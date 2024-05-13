Who Is Madeleine Westerhout? 10 Facts About The Former Personal Secretary To U.S. President Donald Trump

When Madeleine Westerhout first joined the Trump administration, she became known as the greeter girl, the gatekeeper of Trump Tower. With her beaming smile, the mysterious brunette would welcome guests into Donald Trump's offices during his tenure as president, her affable persona a stark contrast from the pernicious connotations of MAGA hats and Trump's invective. Characterized by her steadfast loyalty and allegiance to the highly divisive president, throughout the years she edged gradually closer to the inner workings of the White House. "Saying no to protect the president's time was my job, and I became good at it. If I hadn't been, there would have been chaos in the Oval Office," she declared in her book "Off the Record." "Someone once told me, 'You're a traffic cop at the most important intersection in the world.'" But despite her swagger and semi-notoriety in the press, very little is known about Westerhout.

With his third presidential campaign blighted by a succession of legal issues, including an ongoing judicial investigation, body language experts have noted that the usually stoic Trump appears stressed in the courtroom. Countless individuals who once worked for the Trump administration have turned their back on the former president. So, when Westerhout was called to testify at Trump's fraud trial, the world waited with bated breath to see whether she, too, would turn on her former boss. As Trump's trial continues, let's find out who Madeleine Westerhout is. Here are 10 facts about the former personal secretary to former President Donald Trump.