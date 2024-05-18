What Celebs Have Said About Adam Lambert

Even though he didn't win his season, there's no doubt Adam Lambert remains one of the biggest "American Idol" exports to date. He hit the scene in 2009 amid a cultural sea change, debuting his pop career the same year "Glee" premiered and Lady Gaga took "Poker Face" all the way to No. 1. Culture, it seemed, was finally ready for someone like Lambert: bold, brash, and unapologetically himself. However, he soon found out that wasn't necessarily the case, and although things were changing, people in the music industry were still nervous about an openly gay pop star. "A lot of people in the industry, even though they were excited for me and wanted to see me, they were full of doubt," he later told the BBC. "It was a very interesting time. If I look back at the headlines or the questions I was asked, you wouldn't dare do that today."

He is right. To re-examine Lambert's career is to look backward in time, to when public figures and the general public alike were comfortable expressing their opinions about gay entertainers in a way that they hopefully never would nowadays. On the flip side, there are a number of fellow artists who've long celebrated his artistry and his legacy — even when it seemed like the rest of the world was clutching their pearls. Here's what 12 celebs have had to say about the Queen frontman over the years.