5 Strange Facts About Joe Biden

Now a Democratic leader, it's hard to imagine that Joe Biden had anything in common with Donald Trump. However, in 1974, the then-senator made it clear to the Washingtonian that he wasn't pro-choice: "I don't think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body." He also said that he wasn't pleased with the Roe vs. Wade Ruling: "I don't like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far."

In 1982, Biden voted with Republicans to allow states to decide whether or not to fund abortions. He called it "the single most difficult vote I've cast as a U.S. senator" (via The Washington Post). He also said in 2006 that he believed that abortions should be limited and were incredibly difficult on women: "And I think we should focus on how to deal with women not wanting abortion."

However, by 2007, Biden's stance on the matter was slightly different. He explained that he believed Roe vs. Wade was a balanced product of the differing beliefs on abortion. Years later, at a VP debate in 2012, he supported the ruling again: "Life begins at conception ... I accept it in my personal life, but I refuse to impose it. I do not believe that we have a right to tell women they can't control their body. It's a decision between them and their doctor." Biden is now dedicated to protecting women's abortion rights.